Seoul, Korea--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - VOOZCLUB, founded by Calvin Kim, recently announced its entry into the WEB3 business. Pucca, Canimals and Adoonga, these are characters from South Korea created by a global IP artist named Calvin Kim, founder of character branding company VOOZCLUB.

Should grant NFT holders the right to derive work

The Founder of VOOZCLUB, Calvin Kim has once said "Characters are not just designs but an actual living organism" will now be taking another step forward to join the Web3 business. As an artist, Calvin has designed numerous characters and within that there are globally famous characters such as Pucca, Canimals, Adoonga, etc. that represent his identity.

He believes that the most important part of the Web3 based IP Build Up Phase is to give access to NFT holders to build their own worldview. Starting with the Canimals, Calvin is planning to evolve different characters to IP that can interact with each other.

About Canimals

Based on six lovely characters with an exciting storyline, Canimal came out of the surface in 2009. Just like the name, the body of Canimal is based on a can as the name is a combination of two words: "Can' and "Animal"

More than 100 episodes in two seasons have been broadcasted globally in partnership with Netflix and Disney so far. Canimals have been showing their identity in different fields such as animation, brand collaboration, musical, etc. for the past decade. Now, they are getting ready for a new challenge, which is based on Web3.

About VOOZCLUB

In 1999, the very first introduction of Pucca was held and it got spread among 170 countries across the world. Based on such a successful global marketing strategy for Pucca, VOOZCLUB was able to introduce Canimals and Adoonga to the world. With their backgrounds, they have not only made globally famous characters but also taken on a role as one of the leading character branding companies in South Korea.



Besides generating their own characters, VOOZCLUB also co-operates with multiple companies to create a character that symbolizes and represents each company with its own identity. People can find more detailed information on their website.

