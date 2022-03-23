Unique VapePod device gives consumers metered dose

First medical grade device of its kind for the wellness market

Fast acting pure hemp product with no additives

Kanabo, the UK medicinal cannabis company focusing on the development and distribution of cannabis-derived products for medical patients, is launching its eCommerce platform for wellness CBD consumers.

The Kanabo.store will cater to the UK market initially and then roll out across Europe, giving CBD consumers access to Kanabo's three proprietary CBD formula pods that work with Kanabo's unique VapePod, the first of its kind medical grade vaporiser that provides easy-to-use metered dosing.

Relax helps you quiet your mind and find your inner tranquility with a calming blend of CBD and carefully chosen terpenes, Reload resets your clarity and focus with a stimulating blend of CBD and reinvigorating terpenes while Repair helps release your tension, regain your balance and get back on track with a powerful blend of CBD, CBG and carefully selected terpenes.

The world renowned R&D team at Kanabo, the first medicinal cannabis company to IPO on the London Stock Exchange, has made the VapePod a real game changer as it gives a metered dose of 1mg on every inhalation, so consumers know the exact amount consumed and exactly what it is they are inhaling.

Thanks to the rapid onset of cannabinoids delivered to the body by simply inhaling, the VapePod offers the shortest delivery time with noticeable effects via the pulmonary tract. The device cuts out as soon as it reads that 1mg of CBD has been inhaled. The VapePod's bioavailability is higher compared to other delivery methods as the body does not flush out a lot of the product as it can do with capsules or tinctures.

The CBD Pods are manufactured in the UK and the portable and easy to use VapePod is discreet for social or work settings. Each CBD Pod contains 300 doses per unit and the hemp from which our broad spectrum CBD is made contains minor cannabinoids and hemp terpenes that are naturally sourced and are manufactured at an EU-GMP facility, meeting the highest production standards worldwide. Kanabo's CBD formulas boast a huge 80% cannabinoids (360 mg of CBD) and are made with only pure hemp ingredients; 100% vegan and without any commonly added diluents such as harmful PG, VG, MCT or PEG oils.

Avihu Tamir, founder and CEO of Kanabo, said: "Our VapePod is a game-changer for CBD consumers who aim to improve their health and quality of life.

"No other CBD delivery system currently on the market offers the same precise, metered dosing solution that the VapePod consistently provides. We use the highest quality hemp-derived natural ingredients which makes the VapePod the most effective CBD delivery system in the world."

The VapePod can also be used for medicinal cannabis as it allows physicians to now confidently prescribe accurate and precise micro doses of cannabis and collect accurate patient data.

Link to site: https://www.kanabo.store

For more information, please email press@kanabogroup.com.

