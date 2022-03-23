OC&C Strategy Consultants to boost Australasia presence with full integration of ASP following year-long partnership

SYDNEY, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OC&C Strategy Consultants ("OC&C"), the global strategy consulting firm, and Australian Strategy Partners ("ASP") have today announced that ASP will become fully integrated into OC&C, effective from 1stMay 2022.

The integration will serve to deepen the multinational expertise of OC&C's global firm, which now spans 14 offices worldwide. OC&C will be able to provide bespoke strategic support and deep global expertise to clients based in Australia as well as global businesses intending to strengthen their positions in Australasia. The integration will see OC&C operate out of ASP's practices in Sydney and Melbourne.

The integration follows the strategic partnership that OC&C and ASP entered in May 2021. During this period, OC&C and ASP have worked exclusively with each other across their respective markets, serving clients based on a strong alignment of expertise, spanning consumer goods, retail, leisure and hospitality, media, technology, industrial products and services, and private equity.

ASP's founding Partners, Jeremy Barker, Maurice Violani and Mark Blackwell, have quickly established the business as a high-quality strategy boutique in the region, and the partnership with OC&C has allowed them to leverage being part of a global strategy network and attract high calibre talent to Australia. While for OC&C, their global clients have seen the benefits of a strong on the ground capability in Australia.

This integration comes months after OC&C resumed operations in Benelux, with a team of 5 Partners and over 40 consultants joining the firm in Rotterdam. It further reinforces the attraction of OC&C for talented strategy consultants looking to join a firm focused on seamlessly collaborating with clients around the world to advise them on their most strategic issues which is encapsulated in OC&C's vision to be the best home for the best strategy talent.

Commenting on the announcement, Will Hayllar, OC&C's Global Managing Partner, said:

"With the proven alignment of ethos, values and a shared focus on delivery of the best bespoke strategy work for our clients, we are delighted to fully integrate ASP into OC&C after a hugely successful partnership to date. By renewing and deepening our collaboration as one global firm, we are better placed to serve our clients around the world, unlock attractive opportunities for our people and reinforce our vision to be the best home for the best strategy talent.

"Jeremy, Maurice and Mark have a strong track record of delivering high quality bespoke strategy advice, ambitious firm-building instincts and very relevant sector expertise. Our shared culture has enabled us to work together seamlessly from the start and there was a strong conviction from all parties to press ahead with the integration to fully unlock the potential of our teams. We are hugely excited to welcome Jeremy, Maurice, Mark and their team into OC&C and continue to build our firm in the region."

Jeremy Barker, Managing Partner and Founder at ASP, added:

"We are delighted to be formally integrating with OC&C Strategy Consultants and becoming full partners in the global firm. Our collaboration with OC&C has been a cornerstone of our success and formal integration will help build on and accelerate the significant growth achieved to date.

"We see the entry of OC&C into the Australian market as ushering in a new era of strategy consulting in Australia - with a laser sharp focus on strategy and global depth in its focus sectors, OC&C is well placed to compete with its more generalist competitors for both clients and talent.

"For our clients it means a genuine choice for independent strategic advice, unencumbered by a requirement to on sell a plethora of adjacent services. For our staff it means access to global opportunities for learning and development, projects and transfers. And for potential recruits, it means an opportunity to work for a strategy firm that actually focuses on strategy.

"We thank our clients for their incredible support in our establishment phase and welcome the opportunity to support their growth in the future."

ABOUT OC&C

Founded in 1987, OC&C is a leading global strategy consulting firm that brings clear thinking to the most complex issues facing today's management teams. OC&C's client roster includes some of the world's most respected companies throughout the retail, consumer goods, leisure and hospitality, media, technology, industrial products and services and private equity sectors.

For more information about OC&C Strategy Consultants, please visit http://www.occstrategy.com.

ABOUT ASP

Founded in 2020 by Jeremy Barker, Maurice Violani and Mark Blackwell, Australian Strategy Partners works with companies and investors, tackling complex strategic challenges to enable confident investment decisions. We are experts on strategy, growth, commercial and technology diligence, and advising software enabled business models across a broad range of industry sectors.

For more information about Australian Strategy Partners, please visit: https://www.australianstrategypartners.com.au.