4basebio Plc - Rapidly Produced Customisable Synthetic DNA

23 March 2022

4basebio PLC

("4basebio", the "Company" or the "Group")

Rapidly produced customisable synthetic DNA

4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), the life sciences group focused on exploiting intellectual property in the field of cell and gene therapies and DNA and mRNA vaccines, is pleased to announce the expansion of its synthetic DNA product offering.

Following 4basebio's announcement in June 2021 regarding the development of its hpDNA and osDNA synthetic DNA constructs, 4basebio has now added opDNA and oeDNA to its product offering. This reflects the uniquely customisable characteristics of 4basebio's synthetic DNA technology. The DNA product offering now comprises:

hpDNA is a double stranded linear DNA, covalently closed with single strand hairpins at the 5' and 3' ends and ideally suited for viral and non-viral vector applications.

osDNA incorporates nucleotide modifications within the DNA backbone providing resistance to exonuclease degradation, as well as tuning of the immunostimulatory properties of the construct, making osDNA ideally suited for DNA vaccine applications.

opDNA is a partially opened, linear, double stranded DNA product. Each opDNA molecule features a hairpin on either the 3' or 5' end, with an opposite open end. The open end of the construct can include an overhang or blunt end. This product is ideally suited as a template for IVT production of mRNA.

oeDNA is a linear open-ended, double stranded DNA product where both 3' and 5' ends are open. Constructs can be generated with blunt ends, overhangs or any combination thereof. Like all 4basebio's DNA products, oeDNA is resistant to degradation by exonuclease and hence suitable for in vivo applications. This format is ideal for genome editing by homology directed repair (HDR).

Dr Heikki Lanckriet, CEO and CSO for 4basebio, commented: "The development of our DNA product range over the past twelve months underscores the flexibility of our technology and our ability to customise DNA for particular uses. We are able to modify our DNA constructs for an individual customer's specific application."

"Moreover, due to our synthetic process, we can move from receipt of a customer's sequence to a first GMP-compliant multi-gram batch within three months, significantly quicker than plasmid alternatives."

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

Notes to Editors

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is a specialist life sciences group focused on therapeutic DNA for cell and gene therapies and DNA vaccines and providing solutions for effective and safe delivery of these DNA based products to patients. It is the intention of the Company to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high purity, synthetic DNA for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use and develop non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads. The immediate objectives of 4bb are to validate and scale its DNA synthesis and advance its collaborations to facilitate the functional validation of its DNA based products and cell and gene delivery solutions.

