News Release Majorel included in the FTSE Global Small Cap Index Luxembourg, March 23, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the FTSE Global Small Cap Index (GEISSC), the small cap segment within the FTSE Global Equity Index universe. Following FTSE's semi-annual index review, it announced on February 23, 2022 that Majorel will be included in the FTSE GEISSC. The inclusion became effective after the close of business day on March 18, 2022 (i.e. as of March 21, 2022). According to FTSE Russell, the FTSE GEISSC includes companies that represent approximately the smallest 10% of the total market cap of the global investable equity universe. Otmane Serraj, CFSO (Chief Financial and Shared Services Officer) of Majorel, said: "We are very pleased that we are now included in the FTSE Global Small Cap Index which, in addition to our recent inclusion in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index (AScX), will further raise our visibility with investors."





ABOUT MAJOREL

We design, build and deliver next-generation end-to-end CX solutions for many of the world's most respected digital-native and vertical leading brands. Our comprehensive east-to-west global footprint in 36 countries[1] across five continents, with around 69,000 team members[2] and 60 languages, allows us to deliver flexible solutions that leverage our expertise in cultural nuance, which we believe to be essential for true excellence in CX. We have deep domain expertise in tech-augmented front to-back-office CX. Additionally, we offer Digital Consumer Engagement, CX Consulting, and an innovative suite of Proprietary Digital Solutions for industry verticals. We are a global leader in Content Services, Trust & Safety. We believe the 'Majorel difference' to be our culture of entrepreneurship. Following a private placement, in which shares of Majorel were offered to institutional investors, Majorel's shares were listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on September 24, 2021.

[1] As of March 22, 2022

[2] As of December 31, 2021

