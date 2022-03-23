DGAP-News: Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
News Release
Majorel included in the FTSE Global Small Cap Index
Luxembourg, March 23, 2022 - Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A. ("Majorel' "the Company"), a leading global provider of next-generation end-to-end customer experience (CX) solutions for digital-native and vertical leading brands, is pleased to announce that it has been included in the FTSE Global Small Cap Index (GEISSC), the small cap segment within the FTSE Global Equity Index universe.
Following FTSE's semi-annual index review, it announced on February 23, 2022 that Majorel will be included in the FTSE GEISSC. The inclusion became effective after the close of business day on March 18, 2022 (i.e. as of March 21, 2022). According to FTSE Russell, the FTSE GEISSC includes companies that represent approximately the smallest 10% of the total market cap of the global investable equity universe.
Otmane Serraj, CFSO (Chief Financial and Shared Services Officer) of Majorel, said: "We are very pleased that we are now included in the FTSE Global Small Cap Index which, in addition to our recent inclusion in the Amsterdam Small Cap Index (AScX), will further raise our visibility with investors."
Following a private placement, in which shares of Majorel were offered to institutional investors, Majorel's shares were listed on the Euronext Amsterdam stock exchange on September 24, 2021.
|English
|Majorel Group Luxembourg S.A.
|43, boulevard Pierre Frieden
|L-1543 Luxembourg
|Luxemburg
|+352 42 142 56 11
|insa.calsow@majorel.com
|www.majorel.com
|LU2382956378
|A3C3EP
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart; Amsterdam
|1309187
1309187 23.03.2022