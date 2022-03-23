Das Instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022
The instrument RBR SE0017083983 COALA-LIFE GROUP AB O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2022<
Das Instrument WR1 US0844231029 BERKLEY CORP. DL-,20 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022
The instrument WR1 US0844231029 BERKLEY CORP. DL-,20 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022
Das Instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022
The instrument 813 US00108J1097 ACM RESEARCH CL.A -,0001 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022
Das Instrument MP2 NO0010791353 MPC CONTAINER SHIPS NK 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022
The instrument MP2 NO0010791353 MPC CONTAINER SHIPS NK 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022
Das Instrument 70H SE0015192828 ALLTAINER AB O.N. EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022
The instrument 70H SE0015192828 ALLTAINER AB O.N. EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.03.2022<
Das Instrument OB3 GB00BP0RTP38 OPTIBIOTIX HLTH PLC LS-02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022
The instrument OB3 GB00BP0RTP38 OPTIBIOTIX HLTH PLC LS-02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022
Das Instrument BWGA CH0315966322 BELL FOOD GRP AG NA.SF0,5 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 24.03.2022
The instrument BWGA CH0315966322 BELL FOOD GRP AG NA.SF0,5 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 24.03.2022
