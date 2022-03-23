DJ Polymetal: Sustainability Performance Data 2021 (GRI and SASB)

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Sustainability Performance Data 2021 (GRI and SASB) 23-March-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Release time IMMEDIATE LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY / ADR: AUCOY Date 23 March 2022 Polymetal International plc

Sustainability Performance Data 2021 (GRI and SASB)

Polymetal publishes its Sustainability Performance Data 2021 (GRI and SASB), which accompanies the Integrated Annual Report 2021 for the year ended 31 December 2021.

Sustainability Performance Data 2021 (GRI and SASB) outlines the Company's 2021 and historical performance on its material sustainability issues, and is prepared in compliance with GRI Sustainability Reporting Standards (Core option), including GRI G4 Mining and Metals Sector Disclosures published by the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), and the Metals & Mining Sustainability Accounting Standard (SASB Standard) published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). PwC has provided limited assurance on the relevant information.

Together with the Integrated Annual Report 2021, this document forms an annual reporting suite that presents complete, reliable and independently verified information about the Company's ESG approach and performance.

Sustainability Performance Data 2021 (GRI and SASB) is available on the Company's website at https://www.polymetalinternational.com/en/sustainability/our-progress/data-center/

Enquiries

Investor Relations Polymetal ir@polymetalinternational.com Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) Timofey Kulakov Kirill Kuznetsov +7 812 334 3666 (Russia)

Forward-looking statements

DUE TO THE RECENT MASSIVE DDOS ATTACKS, OUR WEBSITE MAY BE TEMPORARILY UNAVAILABLE, THOUGH WE WILL CONTINUE DISTRIBUTION AND PUBLISHING ALL OUR ANNOUNCEMENTS THERE. THEY WILL BE FULLY AVAILABLE WHEN THE SITE RETURNS TO NORMAL OPERATION.

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: POLY LEI Code: 213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 Sequence No.: 150800 EQS News ID: 1309253 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1309253&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 23, 2022 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)