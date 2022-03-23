Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Swedish Logistic Property to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, March 23, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Swedish Logistic Property AB's shares (short name SLP B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector and is the 15th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2022. SLP - Swedish Logistic Property - is a Swedish property company that acquires, develops and manages logistics properties. The company was founded in 2018 by Erik Selin, Greg Dingizian, Peter Strand and Mikael Hofmann. The company is expanding and developing its property holding rapidly and has a clear growth ambition. This is made possible by short decision paths and a strong financial position. By acquiring properties and building rights, they grow the company's holding. Development takes the form of new production, tenant adaptations and optimized net operating income aimed at creating attractive logistics properties for long-term management. SLP has ambitious sustainability targets, and we focus closely on environmental and social responsibility. SLP is property owner that takes a long-term view, and their property management is environmentally responsible. "SLP's simple and viable business concept is to acquire, develop and manage logistics properties with a focus on sustainability," said Peter Strand, CEO of Swedish Logistic Property. "Since its inception in late autumn 2018, we have had a clear vision to create a fast-footed, solution-oriented and innovative company focused on attractive logistics hubs. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm is a natural step in developing the company and I look forward to continuing SLP's growth journey together with previous and new shareholders, primarily with a focus on the Stockholm region." "We are happy to welcome Swedish Logistic Property as they join the Nasdaq family as a Main Market company," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "Being an innovative company with a clear sustainability strategy, they will be able to welcome many new shareholders. With our platform, we will provide them with possibility to grow through increased visibility and access to investors. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Berntsson +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com