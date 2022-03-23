Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 08:41
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Swedish Logistic Property to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, March 23, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Swedish Logistic Property AB's shares (short name SLP B) commences today on the
Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector and
is the 15th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in
2022. 

SLP - Swedish Logistic Property - is a Swedish property company that acquires,
develops and manages logistics properties. The company was founded in 2018 by
Erik Selin, Greg Dingizian, Peter Strand and Mikael Hofmann. The company is
expanding and developing its property holding rapidly and has a clear growth
ambition. This is made possible by short decision paths and a strong financial
position. 

By acquiring properties and building rights, they grow the company's holding.
Development takes the form of new production, tenant adaptations and optimized
net operating income aimed at creating attractive logistics properties for
long-term management. SLP has ambitious sustainability targets, and we focus
closely on environmental and social responsibility. SLP is property owner that
takes a long-term view, and their property management is environmentally
responsible. 

"SLP's simple and viable business concept is to acquire, develop and manage
logistics properties with a focus on sustainability," said Peter Strand, CEO of
Swedish Logistic Property. "Since its inception in late autumn 2018, we have
had a clear vision to create a fast-footed, solution-oriented and innovative
company focused on attractive logistics hubs. The listing on Nasdaq Stockholm
is a natural step in developing the company and I look forward to continuing
SLP's growth journey together with previous and new shareholders, primarily
with a focus on the Stockholm region." 

"We are happy to welcome Swedish Logistic Property as they join the Nasdaq
family as a Main Market company," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings
at Nasdaq. "Being an innovative company with a clear sustainability strategy,
they will be able to welcome many new shareholders. With our platform, we will
provide them with possibility to grow through increased visibility and access
to investors. We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed
company." 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Rebecka Berntsson
+46 73 449 7122
rebecka.berntsson@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.