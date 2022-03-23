SciBase receives largest electrode order from a single clinic valued at 60k€

STOCKHOLM, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") [STO: SCIB], a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders, announced today that it has received its single largest order to date from a single clinic. The order for nearly 2,000 electrodes was received from an existing customer, a private Dermatology clinic in Germany. The order was valued at around 60k€ and will be delivered in April. The company has seen a significant increase in order volume following the announcement of an 8% increase in electrode prices from April 1.

"It is very pleasing to see one of our customers commit so strongly to utilising our product going forward. To me an order like this is the best indication that a customer believes in our technology and the value it can bring them and their patients," says Simon Grant, CEO SciBase.

This information is information that SciBase Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08.00 CET on March 23, 2022.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com.

