Alter Domus, a leading provider of integrated solutions for the alternative investment industry, announces the appointment of Vincent Georgel O'Reilly as Head of Financial Institutions Strategic Partnerships. Based in Luxembourg, Vincent will report to Alter Domus' Chief Executive Officer, Doug Hart, and will become a member of Alter Domus' Group Executive Board.

Vincent joins Alter Domus from State Street where he led the alternatives segment for EMEA and was a member of their Executive Operating Group and EMEA Management Committee. He is an experienced global business leader with an advanced experience set in mergers and acquisitions, new revenue generation, and executive relationship build-up in banking, insurance, and asset management, including a heavy focus on alternatives.

In his new role, Vincent will lead the launch of Alter Domus' new business channel focused on strategic partnerships, lift-outs and acquisitions of financial operations divisions inside financial institutions, asset allocators, and global alternative investment managers.

Doug Hart, CEO, Alter Domus, said: "We look forward to welcoming Vincent to the Alter Domus Group and the executive team. Vincent's highly regarded business acumen in alternatives and experience working with strategic leaders in our industry will immediately bring value to the company. Similarly, as the global leader in alternative asset servicing, Vincent will be able to leverage the deep experience and capabilities of Alter Domus on day-one to build his new business."

Vincent will join Alter Domus in May 2022.

About Alter Domus

Alter Domus is a leading provider of integrated solutions, serving private equity, real assets and debt capital markets sectors with more than 3,600 employees across 36 offices globally. Solely dedicated to alternatives, Alter Domus offers fund administration, corporate services, depositary services, capital administration, transfer pricing, domiciliation, management company services, loan administration, agency services, trade settlement and CLO manager services.

