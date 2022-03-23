Trip.com launches first UK 72-hour Flash Sale with up to 50% off hotel stays

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com, the global travel agency, is launching its first 72-hour Flash Sale campaign offering Trip.com users up to 50% off hotels around the UK. As travel rebounds, Trip.com is working with hotels to provide incredible discounts on accommodation in the run up to the Easter holidays.

From the 23rd to 25th March, Trip.com is offering discounts of up to 50% off selected hotels around the country to travellers in the UK. Available for only 72 hours, the exclusive hotel sale is the first of its kind to be launched in the UK market by the global travel agency.

To view the full range of discounts on offer, visit here: Trip.com 72-hour Flash Sale

As the Easter and summer holidays approach, Trip.com is working with hotel partners to provide UK travellers with affordable stays around the country. Trip.com data shows that in January 2021, UK hotel room nights booked on Trip.com saw over 200% percent growth YoY as travellers in the UK were able to travel after 2020 restrictions were eased. Optimism around travel in the UK has continued, with Trip.com UK hotel room nights in February 2022 seeing a further 16% percent increase compared with January 2022.

"We are excited to launch our first ever flash sale campaign in the UK market. As consumer and industry confidence in travel rebounds, we are actively working with partners to capture pent-up demand and offer our users unmissable discounts on their next trip," said Kate Xiong-Britton, General Manager UK, Trip.com.

"From the 23rd to the 25th of March, the Holiday Inn London Bloomsbury is happy to offer UK travellers a deal like never before on Trip.com. We are excited to support this innovative campaign and welcome travellers to our flagship Bloomsbury property," commented Ilaria Gandini, Reservations and Revenue Manager, Holiday Inn London Bloomsbury, a hotel partner participating in Trip.com's 72-hour Flash Sale.

"The Sunborn London Yacht Hotel is excited to be part of the Flash Sale in partnership with Trip.com. We look forward to welcoming visitors from around the country through this unique campaign," said S. D'Angelo, Revenue Manager, Sunborn London Yacht Hotel.

The 72-hour Flash Sale is the latest in a series of campaigns launched by Trip.com and its partners to spur on the travel revival in the UK and provide its users with discounts on a variety of travel products. Trip.com has rolled out similar campaigns in markets around the world with strong results. In Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea, Trip.com offers big savings on accommodation and attraction products through its sales campaigns. For example, Trip.com's recent Super Saver Sale in Singapore offered customers the opportunity to enjoy discounts on top attraction products such as Universal Studios Singapore, and save up to S$100 on hotel stays.

About Trip.com

Trip.com is an international one-stop travel service provider, available in 20 languages across 27 countries and regions in 31 local currencies and sites. Trip.com has an extensive hotel and flight network consisting of more than 1.2 million hotels and flights from over 480 airlines covering 2,600 airports in 200 countries and regions around the globe. Trip.com's world-class 24/7 multilingual customer service as well as additional centres in Edinburgh, Tokyo and Seoul, help to 'create the best travel experience' for its millions of customers worldwide. To book your next trip, visit uk.trip.com

