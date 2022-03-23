Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neles (72/22)

The Board of Directors of Neles Oyj (Neles) has decided on an extraordinary
dividend of EUR 2.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 23, 2022. 

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has not carried out a re-calculation of regular and
gross return forwards in Neles (NELES) because there were no open positions. 

For contact details please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1052997
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
