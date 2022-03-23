NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: No adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Neles (72/22)

The Board of Directors of Neles Oyj (Neles) has decided on an extraordinary dividend of EUR 2.00 per share. The Ex-date is March 23, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has not carried out a re-calculation of regular and gross return forwards in Neles (NELES) because there were no open positions. For contact details please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1052997