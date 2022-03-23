Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Northgold AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (135/22)

On request of Northgold AB, company registration number 559273-9626, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 24, 2022. Shares Short name: NG ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 10,516,020 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017131071 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 251186 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559273-9626 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name --------------------- 55 Basic Materials --------------------- 5510 Basic Resources --------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46 8-604 22 55.