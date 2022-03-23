Morrow Sodali, the global investor engagement and governance consulting firm, today announced that Enzo Quattrociocche has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Based in London, Mr Quattrociocche's primary focus will be on providing strategic counsel around key governance, stewardship and sustainability matters impacting corporate long term value creation for the firm's clients.

Mr Quattrociocche has many years of experience leading significant organizations, including over 25 years at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), where he was the Secretary General from 2009 to 2021, and prior to this role he was a member of the Board of Directors for Italy. He has also held management positions at the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), where he reached the rank of Director General, as well as the International Monetary Fund.

During his tenure as Secretary General of the EBRD, Mr Quattrociocche led and successfully delivered twelve EBRD Annual Meetings, as well as leading successful high-level negotiations on new memberships, most notably with China, India, Libya, Lebanon and San Marino. He also engaged with the EBRD's resident Board of Directors daily, ensuring high standards of corporate governance in the institutional decision-making process of the bank.

Christian Sealey, Morrow Sodali's CEO International, commented, "We are very excited to welcome Enzo Quattrociocche to our team. His prestigious background in international finance institutions and government ministries brings a wealth of experience to Morrow Sodali that will benefit both our clients and employees. Given his impressive reputation, I believe that his appointment has vast potential for growth and value creation within the firm and for our corporate clients."

"I am thrilled to be part of the Morrow Sodali family and help the company achieve its growth goals. I have spent the bulk of my career in international financial institutions and I look forward to providing my understanding of the investment management landscape, along with hands-on governance expertise and insights on issues of strategic importance to the firm's current and future customers," Enzo said.

ABOUT MORROW SODALI

Morrow Sodali is a global corporate advisory firm that provides clients with comprehensive advice and services relating to corporate governance, ESG, sustainability, proxy solicitation, capital markets intelligence, shareholder and bondholder engagement, M&A, and activism and contested situations.

From headquarters in New York and London and offices in global capital markets, Morrow Sodali serves more than 700 clients in 80+ countries, including many of the world's largest multinational corporations. Clients include listed and private companies, mutual fund groups, stock exchanges and membership associations.

