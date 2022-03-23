H.I.G. Capital, LLC ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management, announced today that an affiliate has provided mezzanine financing to Shiva Hotels, backed by a portfolio of prime hotel assets in London, including The Guardsman, Buckingham Gate and Middle Eight Covent Garden.

Riccardo Dallolio, Managing Director and Head of H.I.G. Europe Realty in London, commented: "We believe that London's 5 star sector will emerge as a winner coming out of the pandemic and that our flexible investing approach across the capital structure has allowed H.I.G. to become a partner of choice for property companies and developers".

Chris Zlatarev, Principal at H.I.G. Europe Realty, added: "We are delighted to partner with Shiva Hotels and have structured tailor-made financing to support the company's growth. H.I.G. worked with Shiva Hotels and the senior lenders on a financing solution adapted to current market conditions, allowing the company to focus on implementing its business plan".

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $48 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta in the U.S., as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo and Bogotá, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

