Nasdaq Stockholm AB: tbd30 AB ges observationsstatus / tbd30 AB receives observation status (28/22)

Igår, den 22 mars 2022, offentliggjorde tbd30 AB ("Bolaget") ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget ingått ett villkorat avtal om förvärv av Spolargruppen Sverige AB, medförande en ny noteringsprocess hos Nasdaq Stockholm AB och då för listning av Bolagets aktier på Nasdaq First North Growth Market. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents finansiella instrument ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett omvänt förvärv eller annars planerar att genomgå så pass genomgripande förändringar i dess verksamhet eller organisation att emittenten vid en helhetsbedömning framstår som ett helt nytt bolag. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna (TBD30 SPAC A, ISIN-kod SE0016075246, orderboks-ID 228461) och teckningsoptionerna (TBD30 SPAC TO1 A, ISIN-kod SE0016075287, orderboks-ID 231807) i tbd30 AB ska ges observationsstatus. Yesterday, March 22, 2022, tbd30 AB (the "Company") published a press release with information that the Company has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire Spolargruppen Sverige AB, resulting in a new listing process with Nasdaq Stockholm AB for listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm states that an issuer's financial instruments can be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a reverse takeover or otherwise plans to make such substantial changes to its business or organization that the issuer upon an overall assessment appears to be an entirely new company. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (TBD30 SPAC A, ISIN-code SE0016075246, order book ID 228461) and the warrants (TBD30 SPAC TO1 A, ISIN-code SE0016075287, order book ID 231807) in tbd30 AB shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Bolagsövervakningen på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50.