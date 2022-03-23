Future Planet Capital, the international venture capital and impact investor, is pleased to announce the close of a new €20m Blue Ocean mandate aimed at tackling key issues affecting the world's oceans.

The mandate, which Barclays Private Bank helped implement, will be partnered with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and the Monaco Government in the context of the Monaco Blue Initiative (MBI) and in the framework of the Monaco Ocean Week, at the end of March.

Managed by Future Planet Capital's experienced investment team, including Ed Phillips, Partner and Head of Origination, and Lyle Pentith, Portfolio Manager, the Blue Ocean mandate will aim to invest in a portfolio of ten to fifteen high-growth and high-impact companies that are profitably tackling key issues within the Blue Economy.

This targeted investment strategy will focus on three areas within the Blue Economy: preventing pollution, preservation of marine environments and ecosystems and sustainable marine productivity. The vehicle will make investments predominantly at the Series A and B stage in companies creating scalable solutions to challenges such as overfishing, biodiversity loss and pollution, in addition to opportunities within clean energy, green protein, shipping and carbon capture. These companies will be carefully selected from the world's leading innovation ecosystems and partner venture funds with whom Future Planet Capital has a connection.

Douglas Hansen-Luke, Executive Chairman at Future Planet Capital, said:"I am excited to announce the launch of the Future Planet Blue Ocean mandate and we are delighted to partner with the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, which has a deep commitment to protection of the world's oceans. This is a critical task if we are to mitigate the increasing challenge the planet faces today including the climate crisis and biodiversity loss. Future Planet Capital was an early mover in the impact investing space and with our track record of challenging global issues we look forward to seeing the impact of the Future Planet Blue Ocean."

Future Planet is the impact-led venture capital firm built to back growth companies from the world's top universities and research ecosystems. Headquartered in London, but investing globally, the firm manages over $300M for institutional investors having backed over 180 companies across geographies and stages. Future Planet Capital's goal is to profitably solve the world's greatest challenges in climate change, education, health, sustainable growth security.

