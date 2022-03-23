InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Head and Neck Cancer Market worth $ 9.07 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Head and Neck Cancer Market By Products (Abitrexate/ Mexate/ Folex (methotrexate), Hydrea (hydroxyurea), Taxotere (docetaxel), Platinol (cisplatin), 5-fluorouracil (5-FU), Erbitux (cetuximab), Vectibix (panitumumab), Theracim/Theraloc (nimotuzumab), Keytruda (pembrolizumab), Opdivo (nivolumab), Yervoy (ipilimumab), Tremelimumab and among others) - Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Market Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue, and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research, the global head and neck cancer market size is valued at US$ 2.44 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 9.07 Billion in 2030, with a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period 2022-2030.

Request for Sample Pages:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1217

Head and neck cancer (HNC) is the sixth most common cancer worldwide, with an estimated 630,000 new cases every year (Source: NCBI study, 2014). Head and neck cancer (HNCs) is squamous cell carcinomas that occur in the nasal cavities, paranasal sinuses, nasopharynx, hypopharynx, oropharynx, oral cavity, scalp, and salivary glands. The oral cavity is the most common site of cancer occurrence. It is majorly associated with tobacco and alcohol use. They are a significant cause of morbidity and mortality across the world.

Multiple factors drive the head and neck cancer market, such as the rising prevalence of head and neck cancer, rising adoption of advanced medical technologies, medical errors reduction in cancer care, various government initiatives for the head and neck cancer therapy developments, and increasing awareness among people about the advanced head and neck cancer (HNC) treatments.

Furthermore, the increasing combination therapies for managing head & neck cancer and rising cigarette smoking, alcohol intake & tobacco use are anticipated to propel the global head and neck cancer market in the coming years. According to the WHO/Europe report 2021, tobacco use accounts for 25% of all cancer deaths globally and is the primary cause of lung cancer. In the European region, it is estimated that around 186 million people (or 26% of the adult population) currently use tobacco. Also, almost 11% of all cancer cases were causally linked to alcohol across the region in 2018.

However, the high cost of treatments, the side effects of available treatments, and the lack of health coverage act as major restraints of this market.

Geographically, North America dominated the global head and neck cancer market in 2020 due to the increasing prevalence of head and neck cancer, rising use of advanced medical technologies, a significant presence of major market players, high healthcare expenditures, and awareness about the modern cancer treatments.

The Asia-Pacific market is also expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period (2020-2030) due to the increased demand for head & neck cancer combination therapeutics, the surge in head & neck cancer patients, the growing geriatric population, government initiatives, and high healthcare expenditure.

Request for ToC/Proposal:https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market/1217

Prominent players operating in the head and neck cancer market are Advaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Amgen, Inc. (U.S.), AstraZeneca plc (U.K.), Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH (Germany), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.) (Japan), Cel-Sci Corporation (U.S.), Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), GlaxoSmithKline plc (U.K.), Incyte Corporation (U.S.), IRX Therapeutics, Inc. (U.S.), MacroGenics, Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Novartis AG (Switzerland), Pfizer, Inc., Roche Holdings AG (Genentech) (Switzerland), Viracta Therapeutics (U.S.), and others. The major focus of market players is on strategies like partnerships, collaborations, mergers, agreements, and increasing R&D activities for developing head and neck cancer therapies/treatments. For instance,

In July 2021 , Novartis ( Switzerland ) collaborated with Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to evaluate the effect of the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

, Novartis ( ) collaborated with Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, to evaluate the effect of the combination of tipifarnib and alpelisib in patients with head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. In June 2021 , CEL-SCI Corporation (U.S.) announced results from its 9.5-year pivotal Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) in the treatment of advanced (stages III and IV) primary (previously untreated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). CEL-SCI's Multikine Immunotherapy produced significant 14.1% 5-year survival benefit (62.7% vs 48.6%) in the group receiving surgery plus radiotherapy in a landmark head and neck cancer phase 3 study.

, CEL-SCI Corporation (U.S.) announced results from its 9.5-year pivotal Phase 3 study for its immunotherapy Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) in the treatment of advanced (stages III and IV) primary (previously untreated) squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck (SCCHN). CEL-SCI's Multikine Immunotherapy produced significant 14.1% 5-year survival benefit (62.7% vs 48.6%) in the group receiving surgery plus radiotherapy in a landmark head and neck cancer phase 3 study. In October 2017 , Incyte Corporation (U.S.) and MedImmune, AstraZeneca's global biologics research and development arm, expanded their clinical collaboration. As part of the agreement, the companies checked the efficacy and safety of epacadostat, Incyte's investigational selective IDO1 enzyme inhibitor, in combination with AstraZeneca's Imfinzi (durvalumab), a human monoclonal antibody directed against PD-L1, compared to Imfinzi alone.

Get the Report Details @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market/1217

Market Segments

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Products, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Cytotoxic Agents

Antimetabolites



Abitrexate/ Mexate/ Folex (methotrexate)





Hydrea (hydroxyurea)



Antitubulins



Taxotere (docetaxel)



Others (Platinum Agents, Fluoropyrimidines)



Platinol (cisplatin)





5-fluorouracil (5-FU)

EGFR Inhibitors (mAbs)

Erbitux (cetuximab)



Vectibix (panitumumab)



Theracim/Theraloc (nimotuzumab)

EGFR Inhibitors (TKIs)

Tarceva (erlotinib)



Iressa (gefitinib)



Tykerb/Tyverb (lapatinib)

PD1 Inhibitors

Keytruda (pembrolizumab)



Opdivo (nivolumab)

Pipeline Drugs (Late-stage)

EGFR Inhibitors (mAbs)



Vectibix (panitumumab)



PDL1 Inhibitors



Imfinzi (durvalumab)





Bavencio (avelumab)



CTLA4 Inhibitors



Yervoy (ipilimumab)





Tremelimumab

Global Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Head and Neck Cancer Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Why should buy this report:

To receive a comprehensive analysis of the prospects for pipeline drugs revenue forecast

To receive an clinical trial/pipeline analysis and future trends in the head and neck cancer market

To analyze the head and neck cancer market drivers and challenges

To get information on head and neck cancer market size (value US$ Mn) and forecast to 2030

Major investments, mergers & acquisitions in the head and neck cancer market industry

For More Information @ https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/report/global-head-and-neck-cancer-market/1217

Other Related Reports Published by InsightAce Analytic:

Global CAR T-Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma Market

Immuno-oncology Cell Therapy Market

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapies Market

Global Allogeneic Cell Therapy Manufacturing Market

Hematological Malignancies Drugs Market

About Us:

InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.

Contact U.S.:

InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.

Tel.: +1 718 593 4405

Email: info@insightaceanalytic.com

Site Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn @ bit.ly/2tBXsgS

Follow Us On Facebook @ bit.ly/2H9jnDZ

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1729637/InsightAce_Analytic_Logo.jpg