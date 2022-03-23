Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022

WKN: A3CR5H ISIN: BMG161691073 Ticker-Symbol: 9JG 
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2022 | 12:17
Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd.: Brookfield Reinsurance Completes Annual Filings

BROOKFIELD, NEWS, March 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BAMR) announced today the filing of its 2021 annual report, including audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, on Form 20-F with the SEC on EDGAR as well as with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR.

These documents are available at bamr.brookfield.com, on SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on SEDAR's website at www.sedar.com. Hard copies will be provided to shareholders free of charge upon request.

About Brookfield Reinsurance

Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance Partners Ltd. (NYSE: BAMR; TSX: BAMR) operates a leading reinsurance business focused on providing capital-based and annuity solutions for insurance and reinsurance companies, and pension risk transfer products for pension plan sponsors. Each class A exchangeable share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A).

For more information, please visit our website at bamr.brookfield.comor contact:

Communications & Media:
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com (mailto:kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com)		Investor Relations:
Rachel Powell
Tel: (416) 956-5141
Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com (mailto:rachel.powell@brookfield.com)

