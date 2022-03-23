Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market worth $560 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report, the "Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market by Satellite Type (Small, Medium, Large satellites), Component (Cables, Connectors), Cable type, Conductor material (Metal Alloys, Fibers), Insulation type, Conductor type and Region - Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Satellite Cables and Assemblies Market is projected to grow from USD 210 million in 2021 to USD 560 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 21.7 %.

Satellite cables and assemblies systems hold a huge potential for satellite data service providers, smallsat service providers, remote sensing service providers, technical service providers, and investors. Factors such as versatility, low cost, advanced materials, ease of manufacturing and assembly, mass production, and short lifecycles have driven investments in the satellite cables and assemblies market. Satellite cables and assemblies are inherently balanced and provide better mechanical reliability than the conventional cables for transmitting signals, supplying power, or sending earth images.

Growing investments by several governments particularly in developed and developing economies such as the US, India, and China, among others. COVID-19 has affected the satellite cables and assemblies market growth to some extent, and this varies from country to country. Industry experts believe that the pandemic has not affected the demand for satellite equipment.

Based on satellite type, the large satellites segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

Satellites that weigh >1,000 kg are termed large satellites. Government space agencies dominate the majority of the large satellite market. The heaviest artificial objects to reach lower earth orbit mainly include space stations and various upper stages of rockets. The increase in space platforms, deep space explorations are driving the usage of large satellites

Based on component, the cables segment is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

Cables are used in satellites that are increasingly being adopted in modern communication technologies, miniaturization, deep space exploration. The introduction of wireless satellite internet and development of miniature hardware systems are exploiting numerous opportunities in the field of satellite-enabled communication. Cables incorporate multiple layers of wires, insulation, and fillers, which limits heat dissipation.

Based on region, North America is expected to lead the satellite cables and assemblies market from 2021 to 2026.

The US is a lucrative market for satellite cables and assemblies systems in the North America region. The US government is increasingly investing in advanced satellite technologies to enhance the quality and effectiveness of satellite communication. The increasing investment on satellite equipment to enhance defense and surveillance capabilities of the armed forces, modernization of existing communication in military platforms, critical infrastructure and law enforcement agencies using satellite systems, are key factors expected to drive the satellite cables and assemblies market in North America.

Contracts were the main strategy adopted by leading players to sustain their position in the satellite cables and assemblies market, followed by new product developments with advanced technologies. Many companies also collaborated to set up special centers for the research & development of advanced satellite equipment.

The Satellite cables and assemblies market is dominated by a few globally established players such as Nexans S.A (France), Amphenol Corporation (US), T.E Connectivity (Switzerland), Huber +Suhner (Switzerland), W.L Gore & Associates (US), among others.

