The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.: The Fresh Factory Expands Capabilities in the Booming Wellness Shot Category

The functional shots business is one of the fastest-growing food and beverage sectors

New equipment can produce 2-4 oz wellness shots, offering innovation and expediency for customers

CAROL STREAM, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. (CSE:FRSH)(FRA:Q4Z) ("The Fresh Factory" or the "Company"), a mission-driven platform for fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands, continues to expand its growing and diverse set of capabilities by adding shot-line equipment to the Company's manufacturing facility located in Carol Stream, Illinois (the "Facility"). With the new technology, the Company can produce 2-4 oz recyclable PET plastic bottles, increasing efficiency and exemplifying The Fresh Factory's dedication to innovation.

In 2019, the functional-shots sector was valued at USD 369.3 million and is expected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2027[1]. ResearchAndMarkets.com suggests the rise in demand for functional shots was fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic as consumers searched for products to reduce the chances of illness and to boost immunity.

"More than ever, people want clean-label food and fresh ingredients," said Bill Besenhofer, CEO and Co-founder of The Fresh Factory. "This best-in-class shot-line equipment will allow us to meet the needs of the innovative fresh-food brands we support."

Wellness Shot-Line Capabilities:

Equipment includes descrambler, filler, capper, labeler, and date coder

Fills clean-label, all-natural, organic, and kosher drinks in square and round bottles

Produce is fresh-pressed on-site at the Facility to guarantee freshness

The Company has wide-ranging labeling capabilities for various bottle sizes and types

"This new technology broadens our customer base to include brick-and-mortar grocers, juiceries, retail brands, meal-kit companies, and the rapidly growing e-commerce sector," said Mike Weglarz, EVP of Commercialization at The Fresh Factory. "The speed and efficiency provided by the shot-line equipment also enable us to scale up current production and further expand into the fastest-growing segment in the cold-pressed business unit."

As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory composts 100% of the pulp waste generated while cold-pressing produce, nearly 40% of which is procured in the Midwest.

To learn more about The Fresh Factory, please contact Mike Weglarz, EVP of Commercialization, at mike@thefreshfactory.co.

About The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

The Fresh Factory is a vertically integrated company focused on accelerating the growth of the fresh, clean-label, plant-based food and beverage brands of tomorrow. The Fresh Factory owns or partners with emerging brands in the plant-based space to develop, manufacture, and sell products made from fresh produce and recognizable ingredients. It operates from its centrally located manufacturing facility near Chicago, serving customers across the US. As a public-benefits corporation, The Fresh Factory is ESG-focused, driven to make a lighter, greener impact on the environment and a stronger, positive impact on local communities and the food system as a whole. Learn more about The Fresh Factory at www.thefreshfactory.co and find The Fresh Factory on social media at Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn. To receive news and updates about The Fresh Factory, visit their website at www.thefreshfactory.co.

Contacts

Bill Besenhofer

CEO and Co-founder

1-877-495-1638

info@thefreshfactory.co

Alyssa Barry

Media and Investor Relations

1-877-495-1638

healthyinvestors@thefreshfactory.co

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd. ("Company") expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about the Company's new product offerings, its ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals and receipt of applicable consents and approvals, and Company's business prospects, future trends, plans, and strategies. In some cases, forward-looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry, can be found in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated November 10, 2021, and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

1https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/06/28/2253640/28124/en/1-4-Billion-Global-Functional-Shots-Market-2021-to-2027-by-Product-Distribution-Channel-and-Region.html

SOURCE: The Fresh Factory B.C. Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/694176/The-Fresh-Factory-Expands-Capabilities-in-the-Booming-Wellness-Shot-Category