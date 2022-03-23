InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.: Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market worth $ 36.85 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the " "Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market by Product (infliximab, trastuzumab, rituximab, adalimumab, bevacizumab, cetuximab, ranibizumab, denosumab, eculizumab, and other pipeline products), Indication (oncology, inflammatory & autoimmune disorders, chronic diseases, blood disorders, and other indications), Clinical Trial/Pipeline Analysis, Future Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research, the global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market is valued at US$ 4.98 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 36.85 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 25% during the forecast period of 2022-2030.

Biosimilars are biotherapeutic products. They are equivalent in terms of quality, efficacy, and safety to an innovative reference medicinal product. The mAb biosimilars are complex biological macromolecules with various post-translation modifications. These biosimilars are extensively used in treating many chronic, inflammatory, and autoimmune diseases. Various governing bodies regulate biosimilars in different countries, such as the FDA in the US and the European Medicines Agency (EMEA) in Europe.

Global biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as the increasing demand for cost-effective biosimilars, rising production of advanced monoclonal antibodies, growing geriatric population, high prevalence of chronic diseases, like cancer, kidney failure, rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, diabetes, and others. Besides, increasing patent expiries of many mAbs are expected to boost the market growth opportunities over the forecast years. Increased patent expiries of top-selling antibodies have encouraged pharmaceutical companies to develop biosimilars for mAbs, likely to accelerate the market during the forecast period.

However, the market's growth is expected to be hindered by the complexities in manufacturing biological drugs, the scarcity of clinical trial expertise, strict government policies for product approvals, and the lack of knowledge and understanding among manufacturers about biosimilars regulation and approval.

The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to gain significant growth over the forecast period (2020-2030) due to the increasing burden of chronic diseases, the increasing need for cost-effective treatments, and the rising government funding for improving healthcare facilities.

Major market players operating in the biosimilar monoclonal antibodies market include Pfizer (US), Novartis (Switzerland), Allergan (Ireland), Coherus BioSciences (US), Biocon (Bengaluru), Amgen (US), Boehringer Ingelheim (Germany), Celltrion (South Korea), BioXpress Therapeutics (Switzerland), Intas Pharmaceuticals Limited (Gujarat), Genor BioPharma Co. Ltd (China), BIOCAD (Russia) among others.

Key developments in the market:

In July 2021 , Abzena (UK), a global partner research organization for biologics and bioconjugates, and BioXpress Therapeutics ( Switzerland ) collaborated to support biosimilar development for third-party customers. This partnership created an integrated solution between two leading service providers in biosimilar development and GMP manufacture.

Abzena (UK), a global partner research organization for biologics and bioconjugates, and BioXpress Therapeutics ( ) collaborated to support biosimilar development for third-party customers. This partnership created an integrated solution between two leading service providers in biosimilar development and GMP manufacture. In February 2020 , Mylan (US) launched its trastuzumab biosimilar, Ogivri. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody used to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-receptor-positive breast cancer, previously marketed by Genentech as Herceptin.

Mylan (US) launched its trastuzumab biosimilar, Ogivri. Trastuzumab is a monoclonal antibody used to treat human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-receptor-positive breast cancer, previously marketed by Genentech as Herceptin. In June 2019 , Amgen (US) and Allergan ( Ireland ) announced the FDA approval for KANJINTI (trastuzumab-anns). It is approved for all indications of the reference product, Herceptin (trastuzumab), providing an additional treatment option for patients across three types of cancer.

Market Segments

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Product, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Infliximab

Trastuzumab

Rituximab

Adalimumab

Bevacizumab

Cetuximab

Ranibizumab

Denosumab

Eculizumab

Other Pipeline Products

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Indication, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Oncology

Inflammatory & Autoimmune Disorders

Chronic Diseases

Blood Disorders

Other Indication

Global Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Region, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

U.S.

Canada

Europe Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Biosimilar Monoclonal Antibodies Market, by Country, 2020-2030 (Value US$ Mn)

GCC Countries

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

