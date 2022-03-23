Sollensys Corp.: Octopy Contracts with Sollensys to Provide Trustworthy Cyberdefense for its Customers, Including the Mexican Government and Other Major Institutions

PALM BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Sollensys Corp (OTCQB:SOLS), one of the first major cyber security companies specializing in ransomware recovery built on blockchain technology, today announced entry into a strategic reseller agreement with Octopy, an advanced technology company specializing in IT services, robotics, artificial intelligence and extended reality servicing the Mexican government and other major institutions.

"Trustworthy cyber defense is finally here," said Alejandro del Valle, CEO of Octopy. "Sollensys is a visionary company that reimagined blockchain technology to protect data assets. Partnering with Sollensys was an easy decision for us. Not only are they providing an advanced system to protect data assets, they have also provided for a solution to the impending threat of quantum computing by creating a quantum resistant blockchain. We believe Sollensys is the only choice to protect our customers' mission critical data."

Rather than starting with penetrable endpoints, Sollensys begins with securing a copy of what the hackers want most to hold hostage and corrupt: organizations' digital intellectual property and operational data. Sollensys exists to ensure companies and institutions never pay a ransom and their businesses can continue swiftly by safeguarding an immutable and uncorrupted copy of their data.

"Our mission at Sollensys is to create a safer world from cyber terrorists," said Don Beavers, CEO of Sollensys Corp. "Partnering with Octopy is a major win for Sollensys. Each day they are inventing and implementing highly technical intellectual property for their customers across every industry including government, manufacturing, medicine and banking, all critical institutions that serve our collective way of life and well being."

About Sollensys

Sollensys understands that cybersecurity is one of the biggest threats to our way of life. Destabilization, financial loss, data leaks, and corporate espionage create ripple effects that can be devastating. We are constantly reimagining technology to create a safer, better world to safeguard infrastructure, prevent disruptions to industry, and protect personal health, wealth, and well-being. Sollensys is based in Palm Bay, Florida and is publicly traded under the symbol SOLS. For more information please visit: https://www.sollensys.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts included herein are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "potential," "continue" or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks and uncertainties are discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should carefully consider these factors, risks and uncertainties described in, and other information contained in, the reports we file with or furnish to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. Readers should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company's current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaim any such obligation) to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

