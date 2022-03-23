BrainChip Holdings Ltd.: Media Alert: BrainChip Demonstrates Neuromorphic AI Capabilities of its Akida Platform at tinyML Summit 2022

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN) (OTCQX:BRCHF) (ADR:BCHPY), the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power neuromorphic AI chips and IP, is exhibiting the latest capabilities of its Akida neuromorphic technology in person at tinyML Summit 2022. TinyML Summit will feature technical progress and ecosystem development within the "tiny" machine learning industry to enable ultra-low power ML in edge applications.

tinyML Summit 2022

Date: March 28-30, 2022

Location: Hyatt Regency San Francisco Airport

1333 Bayshore Highway

Burlingame, CA 94010

Tiny ML is a growing field of ML technologies including hardware (dedicated integrated circuits), algorithms, and software capable of performing on-device data analytics at extremely low power to enable a range of always-on applications, primarily in battery-operated devices. Tiny ML is common in audio, visual, navigational, biometric, and medical devices as well as other commercial and industrial uses.

"BrainChip appreciates the opportunity to showcase our achievements in neuroprocessing at the edge that enable even lower-power, higher-performing AI in audio, vision, olfactory, lidar and other edge sensors," said Kristofor Carlson, BrainChip's Manager of Applied Research.

Kristofor Carlson will lead the company's Poster sessions throughout the conference. Additionally, company representatives will be demonstrating the latest advancements of BrainChip's neuromorphic computing solutions in the Exhibit space.

Those interested in speaking with BrainChip at tinyML Summit 2022 can contact sales@brainchipinc.com to schedule an appointment.

About tinyML Summit 2022

tinyML Summit 2022 allows attendees to take part in the sharing, learning, and celebrating tinyML. With ever more pervasive advances in technology and algorithms, tinyML is rapidly becoming a reality. The incredibly open and collaborative nature of ML technology allows this field to advance so quickly. From its inception in 2019, the tinyML community has grown tremendously and has benefited greatly by supporting one another. Through leveraging the collective knowledge of the community, the Summit presents attendees with the opportunity to learn new ideas and approaches to solve problems and become more effective and efficient.

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF, ADR: BCHPY)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

