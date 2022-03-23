Cloud-based CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence global expert solution empowers finance leaders with data-driven insights for improved planning agility, accuracy, and transparency

Today, Wolters Kluwer announced that its cloud-based CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence global expert solution was named a winner in the Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program presented by the Business Intelligence Group. This innovative global expert solution uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to empower the office of the CFO with explainable predictions and actionable insights that help finance professionals go beyond basic planning and make data-driven decisions faster.

CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence provides finance professionals in the office of the CFO with more agility, greater accuracy, and the tools they need to deliver trusted plans that boost financial performance for their business. This out-of-the-box predictive planning solution empowers teams with explainable predictions and actionable insights they need to make better decisions faster. Its embedded machine learning technology interconnects data across the organization to help illuminate key business drivers and to shine light on the best path forward.

"We are honored that the Business Intelligence Group has recognized the innovative CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence solution with another prestigious award," said Ralf Gärtner, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Corporate Performance Solutions, Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting. "Disruptive and actionable innovation that applies advanced technologies like AI for predictive planning opens a new world of opportunity for finance departments by enabling real-time insights that help uncover performance drivers to allow more informed decision-making."

"We are so proud to name Wolters Kluwer as a winner in our Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that CCH Tagetik Predictive Intelligence expert solution was using AI to improve the lives of customers and their employees. Congratulations to the entire team!"

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the healthcare; tax and accounting; governance, risk and compliance; and legal and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

