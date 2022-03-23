commercetools attending Shoptalk to showcase the limitless possibilities its commerce solutions enable, joined by customers L.L.Bean, Zenni Optical, Kaiser Permanente, and Mars

commercetools, the leader in digital commerce and creator of headless commerce, today announced major company and product portfolio growth year-over-year that enabled customers of all sizes to capitalize on the shift to digital commerce.

The growth of the global eCommerce market which is expected to total $5.55 trillion in 2022 proves the demand for flexible, quick and modern commerce solutions as business-to-business (B2B), business-to-consumer (B2C) brands, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) look to compete in a digital first-economy. As the pioneer of headless commerce, commercetools will continue to disrupt the industry that's seen minimal change in 30 years by helping brands adopt modern commerce practices and grow their revenue by creating innovative and seamless commerce experiences.

"From day one, commercetools was built with the goal of modernizing commerce to provide our customers with the ability to deliver cutting-edge experiences," said Dirk Hoerig, CEO at commercetools. "commercetools has seen profound growth over the past year with customers, employees, partners and offices but it doesn't stop there. We're excited to continue our work with new, innovative companies across all industries, sizes, and business models in the years to come."

Through strong partnerships and a relentless focus on innovation, commercetools achieved key customer wins and company growth that demonstrates the strong advancement and adoption it saw in 2021:

Added major B2B and B2C brands to its client roster including H&M, Sephora, L.L.Bean, Lululemon, Zoro Tools, SanMar, Mitsubishi Chemicals, Dexcom, Hobby Lobby, Kaiser Permanente, Emma Sleep, Ashley Furniture, Powell's Books, DirecTV, among others.

- Closed $140 million in Series C funding, valuing the company at $1.9 billion.

- Acquired Frontastic to bring the Microservices, API, Cloud and Headless (MACH) movement to mid-market and digital business teams.

- Increased employee headcount YOY by 53%, reaching over 400 total employees globally.

- Expanded global presence with office openings in Spain and Portugal.

- Honored as a Google Cloud Partner award winner, Gartner Magic Quadrant Leader, and EHI Retail Institute Top Supplier Retail award winner.

As commercetools looks to the year ahead, plans include expanding its robust product portfolio for enterprise and mid-market B2C and B2B companies through development and acquisition, global expansion, rapid hiring, and partnerships across multiple industry verticals. commercetools will also continue to build a global partner network through its MDF program for partners and independent software vendors, and further establish the commercetools brand by scaling marketing efforts led by newly appointed CMO, Jen Jones.

commercetools will attend Shoptalk in Las Vegas on March 27-30, 2022, to showcase the success of its next-generation digital commerce technology. On Monday, March 28 from 4:45 5:30 pm PT at Booth 3060 (commercetools), commercetools will host fireside chats with Kaiser Permanente, Mars and Valtech on topics ranging from omni-channel, improving speed flexibility and women in commerce tech. To connect with commercetools at Shoptalk, visit here.

"commercetools has been at Shoptalk since its inception, and we're firm in our belief that it's the best meeting place for innovative brands and retailers," said Jen Jones, CMO at commercetools. "With its projected record-setting attendance this year, we're thrilled to connect with the brightest minds in the industry and showcase how commercetools is helping the best brands move away from outdated tech and inflexible legacy platforms and move toward bringing their novel ideas to life."

To learn more about commercetools offerings visit the commercetools website: www.commercetools.com

About commercetools

commercetools is the world's leading product portfolio for next-generation B2C, D2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale. commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since 2010, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. For more information, please visit www.commercetools.com

commercetools at Shoptalk

commercetools is attending and sponsoring Shoptalk on March 27-30, 2022, located at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. commercetools will be located at booth #3060. To get in touch with commercetools at Shoptalk, please visit here.

