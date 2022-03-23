451 Research Study Commissioned by Pyramid Analytics Details How Decision Intelligence is Different than Legacy Business Intelligence

Despite accelerated digital transformation of businesses over the past two years, almost one-third of companies surveyed for a Data Analytics and Data Platforms study have yet to fully embrace a data-driven approach to strategic decision-making. A new Business Impact Brief commissioned by Pyramid Analytics from 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence, states that the emerging discipline of Decision Intelligence could help improve business performance by placing data-driven decision-making within the reach of more personnel within an organization. This means decisions can be made by individuals beyond those who are proficient or skilled in interpreting information and crunching it for insights.

Key Points:

Almost one-third (32%) of companies have yet to fully embrace a data-driven approach to strategic decision-making, according to 451 Research's Voice of the Enterprise: Data Analytics, Data Platforms 2021 survey. That means a sizable number of organizations are missing out on the benefits of utilizing data as a decision-making tool.

Not all DI platforms provide the same functionality or meet the same needs. Companies should choose Decision Intelligence platforms with rigorous data management and a wide array of analytical functions.

Decision intelligence requires new software which includes AI and machine learning.

AI puts the "intelligence" into Decision Intelligence, lowering the skills barrier by automating the complex steps required for a data-driven approach.

When an organization effectively uses data to make decisions, it can lead to increased sales, improved business agility, better customer service and engagement, and empowered internal decision-makers. Decision Intelligence: A New Enabler for Data-Driven Decisions is available exclusively from Pyramid Analytics.

Complete, Unified Decision Intelligence

Only the Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform unifies Data Preparation, Business Analytics, and Data Science on a single, integrated platform. This eliminates the need to use multiple disparate tools and the associated license cost and management complexity. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), rapid rollout, quicker and direct access to all available data, and industry-leading user adoption means faster time to value. The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform can be deployed on-premises, into a private or public cloud, embedded into other apps or delivered through Managed Services Providers (MSP).

Pyramid's Decision Intelligence strategy was described as evolutionary in a recent analyst report. Pyramid Analytics Plants Stake in Decision Intelligence Ground, authored by Krishna Roy, Senior Research Analyst on the Data, AI Analytics team at 451 Research, examines Pyramid's Decision Intelligence Platform in the context of the emerging decision intelligence market which experts see as the next evolution in analytics and business intelligence (ABI).

Quotes

Krishna Roy, Senior Research Analyst for the Data, AI Analytics team, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence: "Decision intelligence is still in its infancy. But its potential to support digital transformation by increasing the levels of data-driven decision-making in an organization is significant. Increased sales, improved business agility, enhanced customer service and engagement, and more empowered and aligned internal decision-makers can all be achieved when data-driven decision-making is effectively implemented. Decision intelligence platforms are likely to play a key role in enabling organizations to realize these benefits."

Chas Kielt, Vice President of Global Corporate Communications and Partner Marketing, Pyramid Analytics: "Decision Intelligence is emerging technology that meets all traditional BI and Analytics needs, but delivers accessibility, performance, context, scalability and rich functionality that greatly surpasses legacy tools. Slapping a decision intelligence label on a limited data visualization point product doesn't make it so. With this report, the 451 Research team is helping data scientists, data analysts, and data-minded business professionals understand the Decision Intelligence market landscape."

