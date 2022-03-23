The remote desktop software company also was honored as the ninth best-performing UK tech scale-up.

RealVNC, a remote desktop software company that provides secure remote access and management software used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide, has been recognized as the best performing company in the "Security and Infrastructure" category among Megabuyte's 2022 Emerging Stars. Megabuyte is the leading source of independent data and insights on UK technology and tech-enabled businesses.

RealVNC was also named the ninth best-performing UK tech scale-up during the annual Megabuyte Emerging Stars awards. The Emerging Stars awards recognize the 25 best-performing, scale-up technology companies within the universe of companies named to the Megabuyte100. This is the first year RealVNC has been recognized by Megabuyte as an Emerging Star. To read Megabuyte's assessment of RealVNC and the full Emerging Stars report, click here.

"We all are very proud that our growth measures up so well against our nationwide peers," said Adam Greenwood-Byrne, chief executive officer of RealVNC. "These awards are quantitatively assessed on a balanced scorecard of seven financial performance metrics, making this a solid testament to our accomplishments."

Headquartered in Cambridge, RealVNC's products for desktop, mobile, and embedded platforms make it easy for users to access and operate devices remotely while enabling remote users to work with technicians to resolve problems easily.

ABOUT REALVNC

RealVNC's secure remote access and management software is used by hundreds of millions of people worldwide. Their software helps organizations to cut costs and improve the quality of supporting remote devices and applications, as well as enabling remote working. RealVNC is the UK-based, original inventors of VNC remote access software, and they support an unrivaled mix of desktop, mobile, and embedded platforms.

ABOUT THE MEGABUYTE EMERGING STARS AWARDS

The Megabuyte Emerging Stars awards are part of the Megabuyte100 award series which collectively celebrates the 100 best performing technology companies in the UK.

