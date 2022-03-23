Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
WKN: A14YW4 ISIN: SE0007464888 Ticker-Symbol: KA6N 
München
23.03.22
08:09 Uhr
5,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 13:29
85 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Karo Pharma, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (136/22)

On request of Karo Pharma, company registration number 556309-3359, Nasdaq
Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 25, 2022. 

Shares

Short name:          KARO       
-----------------------------------------------
Number of shares:       225033204    
-----------------------------------------------
ISIN code:          SE0007464888   
-----------------------------------------------
Round Lot:          1        
-----------------------------------------------
Order book ID:        3927       
-----------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number: 556309-3359   
-----------------------------------------------
Market segment:        First North STO/8
-----------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:       Other Equities  
-----------------------------------------------
Trading currency:       SEK       
-----------------------------------------------


Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik
Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on
+4684638300.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
