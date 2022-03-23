Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Karo Pharma, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (136/22)

On request of Karo Pharma, company registration number 556309-3359, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 25, 2022. Shares Short name: KARO ----------------------------------------------- Number of shares: 225033204 ----------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0007464888 ----------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 3927 ----------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556309-3359 ----------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ----------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ----------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ----------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.