Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Karo Pharma, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden (137/22)

On request of Karo Pharma, company registration number 556309-3359, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from March 25, 2022. Shares Short name: KARO Number of shares: 225033204 ISIN code: SE0007464888 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 3927 Company Registration Number: 556309-3359 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table Trading currency: SEK Classification Code Name 20 Health Care 2010 Health Care This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +4684638300.