The Haringvliet energy park consists of a 38MW solar facility a 22MW wind power complex and 12 battery containers. The three systems share the same grid connection.From pv magazine Germany Sweden-based energy company Vattenfall commissioned its first hybrid, utility scale wind-photovoltaic-storage project in the Dutch province of South Holland on Tuesday. The energy park Haringvliet benefits from synergy effects which lead to lower development costs and reduces the impact on the environment, according to Vattenfall, which sees its first so-called full hybrid power plant as a blueprint for many ...

