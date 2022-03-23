Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) (FSE: CGK1) (OTC Pink: TNMLF) ("WHM" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Nikolaos (Nick) S. Tsimidis as CFO. Nick will however continue to assist the Company in a consulting role.

The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of David Speck in the role of CFO. David is an entrepreneur and a specialist in capital markets. He graduated with a degree in political science with a focus on economics and finance from the University of Guelph in 1982. David comes with 35+ years' experience in the financial markets inclusive of retail sales, retail sales management, mutual fund corporate development/sales, financial forecasting/modeling, creation and the implementation of marketing and business plans, start-ups and associated financings, and marketing, of same. Amongst his achievements and awards, he has achieved the President's and Chairman's Club level as a retail broker, held senior management roles with two retail brokerages and raised several hundred million dollars in sales. He has worked with mining and medical imaging start-ups as he entered a more entrepreneurial phase of his career. David completed the Chartered Financial Analyst degree in 1994. He is a director of SEGO Resources Inc. and a Director of Rainy Mountain Royalty.

About White Metal Resources Corp.

White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) is a junior exploration company exploring for precious and base metals in Canada. The Company's Flagship project is the Tower Mountain Gold Project located near the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. For more information about the Company please visit www.whitemetalres.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Scott Jobin-Bevans"

Interim President & CEO, Director

For further information contact:

Scott Jobin-Bevans

White Metal Resources Corp.

684 Squier Street

Thunder Bay, Ontario, P7B 4A8

M:+1-647-405-3632

scott.jb@caraclecreek.com

Elliot Strashin

P:+1-416-504-0077 ext 22

elliot@strashindevelopments.com

