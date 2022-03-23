Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) ("Marble" or the "Company"), an AI-driven financial technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company will host an investor webinar on Monday, March 28th, 2022, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time to discuss the Marble's growth initiatives and provide more insight into their latest developments.

Investor Webinar Details

Date: Monday, March 28th, 2022

Time: 1:00 PM EST/10:00 AM PST

Registration Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_S-N3O4FeQnWhnZ01BN5QKw

Chief Executive Officer of Marble, Karim Nanji, will present and answer investor questions at the webinar.

Recent Developments:

Marble's Inverite signed an open banking software licensing agreement with both MoneyMate and FinExpert, bringing its total client licensing agreements to 32 since it was acquired by Marble in April 2021

Marble Connect went live on Lendforall.ca - the Company expects to add 5,000 new MyMarble members per month through this platform integration

Marble signed a licensing agreement with 8Twelve Financial Technologies for its Marble Connect B2B platform and Inverite banking verification software - the Company anticipates gaining approximately 2,000 new MyMarble members along with approximately 100 new auto-enrolled premium subscriptions

Future Growth Initiatives:

B2B partnerships : Marble has secured 18 B2B clients for its Connect API, to date with multiple partnerships expected to go live in Q2 2022; the Company intends to grow its user base cost-effectively through new licensing agreements

: Marble has secured 18 B2B clients for its Connect API, to date with multiple partnerships expected to go live in Q2 2022; the Company intends to grow its user base cost-effectively through new licensing agreements U.S. Expansion: Marble plans to enter the U.S. market in 2022 through partnerships with businesses that operate in the United States

Marble plans to enter the U.S. market in 2022 through partnerships with businesses that operate in the United States Focus on Technology Innovation: Marble is continuing its development efforts for new innovative technology to expand the Company's competitive moat by offering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions

Marble is continuing its development efforts for new innovative technology to expand the Company's competitive moat by offering cutting-edge AI-powered solutions Active M&A Pipeline: Marble plans to advance its M&A strategy by pursuing opportunities for additional accretive and synergistic acquisitions to scale its operations

About Marble Financial Inc. (CSE: MRBL) (OTC Pink: MRBLF) (FSE: 2V0) Marble's proprietary MyMarble platform utilizes the power of machine learning, data science, and artificial intelligence, in leveraging its proven data-driven strategies through technology solutions Connect, Inverite, MyMarble, Fast-Track, Boost and Learn to engage in and navigate a clear path towards financial wellbeing and a meaningful credit score. Since 2016, Marble is proud to have empowered thousands of marginalized consumers to a positive financial future, and we continue to establish ourselves as leaders in financial wellness through the licensing of our proprietary products on the MyMarble Platform.

For further information about Marble Financial, please visit: mymarble.ca

Mike Marrandino, Executive Chairman

T: (855) 661-2390 ext. 104 Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

