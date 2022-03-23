Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - Tower Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TWR) ("Tower" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that diamond drilling is now underway on the Company's Rabbit North property near Kamloops British Columbia (see Fig. 1).

The objective of the drilling is to expand the newly discovered Golden Zone northeast (see Fig. 2) from discovery hole RN21-026 (1.40 g/t Au over 95 m including 19.2 m of 4.21 g/t Au over 19.2 m (see Tower's January 11, 2022 press release). A minimum of six holes, Nos. RN22-028 to 033, are planned. These holes will be drilled at 50 m step-outs, initially in pairs to cross the gold zone in scissors fashion and firmly establish its strike, dip and thickness.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Stuart Averill, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Tower Resources

Tower is a Canadian based mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and advancement of economic mineral projects in the Americas. The Company's key exploration assets, both in B.C., are the Rabbit North copper-gold porphyry project located between the New Afton copper-gold and Highland Valley copper mines in the Kamloops mining district and the Nechako gold-silver project near Artemis' Blackwater project.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tower Resources Ltd.

Joe Dhami, President and CEO

(778) 996-4730

www.towerresources.ca

Reader Advisory

This news release may contain statements which constitute "forward-looking information", including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the Company, its directors, or its officers with respect to the future business activities of the Company. The words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the Company's future business activities may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, fluctuations in market prices, successes of the operations of the Company, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such information will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking information except as required under the applicable securities laws.

Figure 1 - Location of Tower's Rabbit North property relative to the active mines of the Kamloops district.



Figure 2 - Location of the drill area relative to discovery hole RN-21-26 and historical hole 97-07.



