Engages Apaton Finance to Provide Investor Relations Services in Europe

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 23, 2022) - NervGen Pharma Corp. (TSXV: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF) ("NervGen" or the "Company"), a clinical stage biotech company dedicated to developing innovative solutions for the treatment of nervous system damage, will be presenting at the 2022 Virtual Growth Conference presented by Maxim Group, being held virtually on March 28-30, 2022.

Paul Brennan, NervGen's President and CEO, will provide an overview of the Company's operations and the development plans for its lead compound, NVG-291. The presentation will be available via webcast on demand starting on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:00am ET using the following link:

https://m-vest.com/events/2022-virtual-growth-conference

NervGen is currently in Phase 1 clinical trials with NVG-291. Following completion of its Phase 1, NervGen intends to initiate Phase 1b/2 trials in Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury with the first trials planned to start in 2022.

NervGen is also pleased to announce the appointment of Apaton Finance GmbH ("Apaton") as its public relations and investor relations consultant focused in the European Union, effective from March 18, 2022 for a one-year term. Apaton is a Hannover, Germany-based agency specializing in financial public relations and investor relations with a focus on small to mid-cap listed companies. Apaton will receive cash compensation, paid periodically, and is not anticipated to exceed US$60,000 over the term of the agreement. Apaton does not have any direct or indirect interest in NervGen, or its securities and no incentive stock options have been granted to Apaton. The appointment of Apaton as a public relations and investor relations consultant to NervGen is subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Apaton

Apaton Finance GmbH, is a specialist financial, public relations and investor relations agency, based in Hannover, Germany, providing services to international companies, with a focus on small to mid-cap listed companies. For more information, go to https://www.apaton.de/.

About NervGen

NervGen is restoring life's potential by creating innovative treatments for nervous system damage due to injury or disease. The Company is initially developing treatments for Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis and spinal cord injury. For more information, go to www.nervgen.com.

