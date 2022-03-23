The "France Ultrasound Infertility Diagnosis and Treatment Market by Care Pathway and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The France ultrasound infertility diagnosis and treatment market was valued at $336.54 million in 2020, and is estimated to reach $522.36 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Infertility in individuals is defined as the inability of the male or female reproductive system to conceive naturally. Ultrasound-guided infertility diagnosis is a technique in which ultrasound waves are used for determination for the cause of infertility in males as well as females.

In females, infertility is caused majorly due to blocked fallopian tubes; sexually transmitted infections (STIs); uterine disorders such as endometriosis, septate uterus, and fibroids; and ovarian disorder such as the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS). On the contrary, in males, obstruction of the reproductive tract, testicular impairment, and hormonal misbalance may result in infertility.

Fertility services help treat infertility in men and women. The different forms of fertility treatments available include in vitro fertilization (IVF), fertility testing, intrauterine insemination, and egg freezing embryo banking. These treatments are often opted by single mothers, the LGBTQ community, and couples who find it hard to procreate.

Ultrasound-guided procedures for infertility diagnosis such as hysterosonography, hysterosonosalpyngography, and hysterosalping-foam sonography are used to determine the woman's uterus for a variety of issues such as vaginal bleeding, recurrent miscarriages, fibroids, polyps, scar tissue, or other abnormalities.

Hysterosonosalpyngography is used to determine the fallopian tubes blockage. Ultrasound-guided trans-vaginal needle aspiration/biopsy and core-needle testicular biopsy in females and males are the minimally invasive techniques that assess infertility diagnosis. Treatment monitoring service such as the ovulation monitoring is one of the majorly used techniques for predicting the ovulation for conceiving through kits and is less expensive.

The major factors that drive the growth of the ultrasound infertility diagnosis treatment market include increase in prevalence of infertility rates, rise in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in the number of median age of first-time mothers, increase in awareness of in vitro fertilization (IVF), and technological advancements for infertility diagnosis.

In addition, surge in adoption of sedentary lifestyle; rise in alcohol, smoking, tobacco consumption; excessive stress; unhealthy lifestyle; and surge in obesity cases are expected to drive the growth of the ultrasound-guided infertility diagnosis treatment monitoring services market.

Furthermore, technological advancements IVF techniques and frozen embryo transfer boost the market growth. For instance, in June 2021, France's Lower House of Parliament approved a law that will allow single women and lesbians to access medically assisted reproduction for the first time. Thus, provision of access to fertility treatments such as artificial insemination and IVF is expected to strengthen the growth of the market in France.

However, high cost of infertility diagnosis procedures, risk associated after IVF procedure, and high cost of assisted reproductive technology hinder the market growth. On the contrary, initiatives taken by governments for development of the technology sector in infertility and increase in disposable income level of consumers are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the market growth.

In addition, surge in demand for advanced technologies in healthcare to enhance efficiency of procedures and smooth delivery of babies is expected to open new avenues for the market growth during the forecast period.

MAJOR PLAYERS

American Hospital of Paris

Amp Center St Roch

Amp Natecia Lyon

Centre Chirugical (Pierre Cherest Clinic)

Fertility Center-Parsi East

Hospital Cochin

Hospital Group Diaconesses Croix Saint-Simon

Maternite Des Bluets Hospital Pierre Rouques

Pointgyn-Pleasure,

Ramsay Healthcare Limited (Clinique De La Muette)

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Care Pathways

Infertility Diagnostics

Hysterosonography

Hysterosonosalpyngography

Hysterosalping-foam Sonography (HyFoSy)

Ultrasound-guided trans-vaginal Needle Aspiration/Biopsy

Ultrasound-guided core-needle Testicular Biopsy

Treatment Monitoring

Frozen Embryo Transfer

Ovulation Monitoring

By End User

Public Hospital with Infertility Department

Infertility Diagnostics

Treatment Monitoring

Private Fertility Clinics

Infertility diagnostics

Treatment Monitoring

Ambulatory Centers

Infertility Diagnostics

Treatment Monitoring

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gucv14

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220323005596/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900