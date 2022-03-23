- (PLX AI) - Hera FY revenue EUR 10,555 million.
- • FY net income EUR 333.5 million attributable to shareholders
- • FY EBITDA EUR 1,224 million
|14:04
|Hera FY Revenue EUR 10.6 Billion; Net Attributable EUR 333.5 Million
|12:52
|Milan: Hera trades in negative territory
|27.01.
|Hera Targets EBITDA EUR 1.4 Billion by 2025
|(PLX AI) - Hera targets 2025 EBITDA of 1.4 billion euros, or up EUR 277 million compared to 2020.• Targets industrial and financial investments of over EUR 3.8 billion• Net debt/Ebitda at 2.8x in 2025•...
|25.11.21
|Hera Wins Waste Management Tender in Bologna Area Worth EUR 1.7 Billion
|(PLX AI) - Hera wins waste management tender in the Bologna area.• The contract with Atersir, the regulatory agency and contracting station representing the 50 municipalities involved, will last 15...
|10.11.21
|Hera 9-Month Revenue Rose 31%
|(PLX AI) - Hera 9-month revenue EUR 6,424 million, up 31%.• 9-month net income EUR 308.4 million, up 32.3%• 9-month EBITDA EUR 883.3 million
