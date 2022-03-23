Anzeige
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.03.2022 | 14:05
61 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Company Announcement
No. 20/2022

Copenhagen, 23 March 2022

Notification and Public Disclosure of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Niels Frederiksen
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CEO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2019-2021 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 082,186 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

1.
Information on the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Marianne Rørslev Bock
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/title
CFO and member of the Executive Management
b)
Initial notification/amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S
b)
LEI code
5299003KG4JS99TRML67
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Shares

DK0060696300 - STG
b)
Nature of the transaction

Grant of shares due to vesting of performance share units granted under Long-term Incentive Programme based on KPIs related to the 2019-2021 performance period.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)Volume(s)
DKK 034,074 shares

d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A
e)
Date of the transaction
2022-03-23
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue

For further information, please contact:
Investors: Torben Sand, Head of Investor Relations,
phone: +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Media: Simon Mehl Augustesen, Director of Group Communications,
phone: +1 484-379-8725 or simon.augustesen@st-group.com


About Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S is a world-leading manufacturer of handmade and machine-rolled cigars with an annual production of more than four billion cigars. The Group holds market-leading positions in several categories and its products are sold in more than 100 markets.

Scandinavian Tobacco Group has its headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark - and employs approximately 10,000 people in Europe, the US, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Honduras, Nicaragua, Indonesia and Sri Lanka. For more information please visit www.st-group.com

Attachment

  • Scandinavian Tobacco Group, Allocations under LTIP 23.3.3022 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/6282b239-13b9-4616-9337-6ea0f6938439)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
