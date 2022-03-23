NMS Consulting, Inc.: Trevor M. Saliba, NMS Consulting Managing Partner, Selected for 2022 Visionaries List for Los Angeles Times Banking and Finance Magazine

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / NMS Consulting, Inc. ("NMS") announced today that its Founder and Managing Partner, Trevor M. Saliba has been selected as a 2022 Visionary for Los Angeles Times Banking and Finance Magazine: Trends, Updates and Visionaries.

The print and digital magazine will feature the entire list of this elite group of individuals and will be included in the March 27, 2022 Sunday edition of the L.A. Times.

As the Managing Partner and Global Head of the Private Equity, M&A and Strategy Practice Groups at NMS Consulting, Mr. Saliba is a sought-after strategic advisor to a global client base and variety of industries.

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategy firm focused on delivering client solutions to a global client base comprised of private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead. Drawing upon our global team's extensive expertise and diverse skills, our clients benefit from a global organization of more than 250 seasoned professionals across 15 offices located throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and Middle East resulting in a unique multi-disciplinary platform.

About NMS Consulting

NMS Consulting is a global management consulting and strategic advisory focused on delivering client solutions across four business units: management consulting, corporate advisory, strategic communications and tax advisory. The firm provides strategic counsel to private and public companies, governments, philanthropic organizations and the individuals who lead them.

For more information, please visit www.nmsconsulting.com.

Media Contact:

NMS Consulting, Inc.

Lili Swanson

+1 310 855 0020

news@nmsconsulting.com

SOURCE: NMS Consulting, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/693973/Trevor-M-Saliba-NMS-Consulting-Managing-Partner-Selected-for-2022-Visionaries-List-for-Los-Angeles-Times-Banking-and-Finance-Magazine