Rise of AI Engineering Webinar Hosted by CognitiveScale

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / CognitiveScale , the company leading AI engineering and hyper-personalization across the customer journey, will host The Rise of AI Engineering webinar on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Developing AI solutions requires an engineering approach that is resilient, open and repeatable to ensure necessary quality and agility is achieved. Until today these efforts are missing the foundation to address these challenges amid a sea of point tools and fast changing models and data.

According to a recent study by Gartner, "By 2025, 10% of enterprises who establish AI engineering best practices will generate at least three times more value with their AI efforts than the 90% of enterprises who do not." The Rise of AI Engineering webinar is a must-see for anyone in the AI field.

Matt Sanchez, Founder and CTO at CognitiveScale, and Dr. Mark Ritzmann, Professor and AI Engineer at Columbia University and CognitiveScale, will lead a discussion around how to:

Establish AI Engineering practices to drive speed, efficiency and business value;

Enable seamless, end-to-end orchestration with AI Engineering in the ecosystem; and

Mitigate risk, drive decision intelligence and scale results.

Webinar details:

Date: Tuesday, April 5, 2022

Time: 11am PT/2pm ET

Registration: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/17851/534300?utm_source=brighttalk-portal&utm_medium=web&utm_content=the%20rise%20of%20AI%20engineering&utm_term=search-result-1&utm_campaign=webcasts-search-results-feed

