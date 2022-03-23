Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V) announces its annual partner event award winners during Partner Connect 2022: Time to Grow, its annual partner-focused event held in March.

The hybrid event includes training and presentations but also honors Basware partners' ongoing commitment to increasing global Basware reach, product knowledge and expertise. From successfully creating a joint value statement to enabling partner implementations with the Basware sound boarding service and creating a new Partner Center of Excellence, Basware has, and continues to, invest heavily in providing a world-class partner experience.

"We've worked diligently to ensure our fundamentals and a clear vision are in place to support exponential growth by partners seeking the best in breed for customer implementations," comments Sean Delaney, Vice President of Business Development and Alliances for Basware. "With accelerated partner onboarding, improved training, certifications and customized support, Basware partners are positioned to rapidly deploy automation solutions that are critical to doing business in a rapidly changing global environment."

There are three categories for these coveted awards: Business Excellence, Customer Excellence and Partner Acceleration.

Partner Acceleration award winner: ExceleratedS2P

Business Excellence award winner: Fluxym

Customer Excellence award winner: Tessi

"We are very proud and grateful for the Basware Business Excellence award, that shows our daily commitment to implement Basware best practices and high competence development at Fluxym," states Alexandra Ndiaye, Project Manager for Fluxym. "Our international teams worked very hard in strong partnership with Basware and customers' teams and this brings us closer to the objective of our vision be the Worldwide Source to Pay Leader."

"We are very honoured by the Customer Excellence awards we have received from Basware," states Jean-Luc Vecchio, CEO Tessi Switzerland. "Our expertise in optimizing data-intensive critical business processes and the solutions from Basware help us to deliver exceptional solutions to our customers, in this case, in an extremely short timeframe."

"It is very motivating for us to win the Acceleration award during the 2022 Partner Event," states Paul Jones, General Manager EMEA for ExceleratedS2P. "Basware shows they appreciate the joint investments we have made and is very supportive in ramping up our shared successes."

