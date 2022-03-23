ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Appoints Mary Marland as Global Head of Sales

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc., a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for tokenization, trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments, announced today the appointment of Mary Marland as Global Head of Sales.

Mary Marland is a multi-faceted financial services executive with 20+ years of entrepreneurial and institutional experience in CIB sales, risk management, payments, and technology solutions. Throughout her career, she has leveraged her knowledge of electronic trading systems and workflows to help clients successfully execute strategies across multiple markets. Mary led electronic solutions sales for Deutsche Bank Americas, and has held senior positions at Barclays and HSBC. Mary was also part of the start-up team at pioneering trading platform FXall.

"As per our global sales agreement with USAM Group, Mary will lead our sales team as Global Head of Sales and her experience and knowledge of the institutional market will greatly contribute to our growing network of clients" said Andre Beauchesne, ALT 5 Sigma Inc, President. "The pace of acceptance and integration of digital assets within the traditional institutional market such as banks and broker dealers is accelerating and having a result driven team is a must at this juncture of our growth and Mary as well as the entire USAM team are certainly a key component." further added Mr. Beauchesne.

"Joining ALT 5 and being a part of this growing sector is a great opportunity" Said Mary Marland, Global Head of Sales at ALT 5 Sigma Inc. "Having introduced new trading platforms and technologies to banks and broker dealers for the most part of my career, I can see the potential pitfalls and can shape ALT 5's approach to be highly successful." Further added Mrs. Marland.

About ALT 5 Sigma

ALT 5 Sigma is a global fintech that provides next generation blockchain powered technologies for the trading, clearing, settlement, payment, and insured custodianship of digital instruments. ALT 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency, and compliance. ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5 Sigma's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers. ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by Fireblocks.

About USAM Group

USAM's sales and marketing system serves growth-stage fintech trailblazers. We close deals for our supplier clients by following our proven process: we articulate the essential value of each product, design and execute a strategic plan to create awareness, and build the sales pipeline to generate revenue.

Our unique shared-service approach gives our clients a global, cross-functional team of experienced business development professionals - at a lower cost and with a faster ROI than hiring a comparable staff. Fintech consumers also benefit because we save them time and risk by bringing a portfolio of new solutions that we've pre-screened for quality and value.

With headquarters in New York City, USAM has feet on the ground in major financial centers including London, Toronto, Chicago, and Singapore.

Visit us at http://www.usamgroup.com to meet our top-notch team members and learn about our best-in-class fintech suppliers.

