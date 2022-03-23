Mercury Medical Donates Medical Devices to Ukrainian Medical Association of North America, UMANA Foundation, to Help Save Lives

CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 23, 2022 / Mercury Medical responds to the plea from the Ukrainian Medical Association of North America Foundation, UMANA, for donations to help the people of Ukraine.

Mercury Medical, a medical device company located in Clearwater, Florida heard there is a Chicago based branch of a non-profit organization, UMANA Foundation, in dire need of donations to help Ukraine during this war crisis.

From the UMANA website: "Ukraine is in the midst of a major humanitarian and medical crisis since the Russian invasion on February 24th, 2022. Numerous civilians including children have been killed and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians have fled home seeking safety. The infrastructure to deliver food and medicine has been destroyed, and there is a serious shortage of medical supplies in many hospitals and health facilities, including access to trauma care."

Mercury Medical's leadership team and employees went to work. Together with the UMANA organizers, they donated thousands of dollars of medical necessities including hemostatic gauze, tourniquets and bandages in their effort to assist the people of Ukraine during this horrific war crisis.

Mercury Medical is a leading provider of cutting-edge medical device technology in the acute care and emergency markets both in the United States and globally.

John Gargaro MD, President and CEO states: "When we heard the atrocities being carried out against the Ukrainian people, we had to act. Our mission is dedicated to delivering clinically differentiated critical care technology that saves lives throughout the world... As such, Mercury Medical believes that this donation to the UMANA Foundation will serve to help save Ukrainian lives during this time of desperate need."

In addition to the donation, Dr. Gargaro announced in early March to all employees that the company ceased to engage in all business activity with Russia.

From Maria Hrycelak, MD, UMANA Foundation President in response to Mercury's medical supply donation, "Thank you for your generous contribution for the people of Ukraine in this crisis."

About Mercury Medical

Established in 1963, Mercury Medical has a rich experience in introducing cutting edge technology in acute care and emergency markets which add safety and efficiency to clinical practice while providing a full menu of acute care solutions in over 60 countries.

Focused on the critical care areas of anesthesia, respiratory, neonatal and emergency markets, clinicians have relied on Mercury Medical as their resource for establishing a legacy of innovative, superior solutions. Mercury Medical's high-quality standards include ISO 13485, MDSAP and ISO 9001 certifications.

For more information:

Lisa Cordner

Phone/Fax #: (727) 573-4930

E-mail Address: lcordner@mercurymed.com

www.mercurymed.com

About UMANA Foundation:

For more information about the UMANA Foundation and How to Donate:

Visit their website page for donation information:

https://www.umana.org/index.php

Maria Hrycelak, MD, UMANA Foundation President

Email: rmarika3@att.net

www.umana.org

About UMANA Foundation

The UMANA Foundation as the tax-exempt 501-c-3 non-profit scientific and educational arm of UMANA, supports publication initiatives and educational exchange opportunities to promote and expand the level of medical science among the professional Ukrainian community. Gifts to UMANA Foundation are tax-deductible. Donations support the spread of medical knowledge via print and electronic publications, medical journals, scholarships and projects supporting such initiatives.

Organized in 1996 by UMANA, the Foundation has funded various projects expanding healthcare information in the US and Canada as well as Ukraine.

