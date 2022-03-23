Strategy and transformation executive joins Board's leadership team

Board International, the number one Decision-Making Platform provider, announces today the appointment of Rachael Baig as Director of Strategic Programs.

"Rachael is a highly accomplished strategy and transformation executive with a proven track record of delivering value for high growth organizations across a range of industry sectors," said Marco Limena, CEO of Board International. "Rachael's strategic, planning and operational expertise is a powerful addition to our leadership team as we continue to drive momentum and scale our operations, in-line with our ambitious growth plans this year."

Rachael Baig brings to Board, more than eighteen years of experience leading strategic initiatives to drive growth, transformation and value at global enterprise corporations including Accenture's advanced technology and architecture practice, leading the delivery of business transformation, digital transformation and product development across a variety of clients and industry sectors. Baig is a proven transformational leader specializing in high impact operational strategy and planning needed to scale businesses in organic growth scenarios, and through mergers and acquisitions.

Recently, Baig served as Director of Strategy Transformation at Causeway Technologies, the SaaS construction technology provider where she was responsible for developing business strategy, the integration of acquisitions and delivering strategic initiatives to support growth objectives.

"I am delighted to be joining Board, shaping and delivering initiatives that will fuel the growth opportunity ahead of us," said Rachael Baig, Director of Strategic Programs at Board International.

"As progressive enterprises seek to plan smarter, Board is well placed to lead the transformation of crucial business planning across finance and operations. I look forward to working closely with the Board team to design key strategic programs which will deliver on our vision for scale and growth in the months ahead."

About Board

Board is the #1 Decision-Making Platform, empowering people to have a transformative impact on their business by helping them to intuitively leverage their data in a flexible, all-in-one environment. Unifying Planning, Predictive Analytics, and Business Intelligence, the Board platform allows companies to produce a single, accurate view of business information, gain actionable insights, and achieve full control of performance across the entire organization. Using Board, global enterprises such as H&M, BASF, Burberry, Toyota, Coca-Cola, KPMG, and HSBC have digitally transformed their decision-making processes.

Founded in 1994, and now with 25 offices worldwide, Board International has long been recognized by leading analysts and subject matter experts including Gartner, Nucleus, and Dresner.

www.board.com

