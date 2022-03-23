The Chinese module manufacturer saw its sales and turnover increase significantly in the past financial year. The company said it is benefiting from increasing demand for n-type products worldwide, and also for distributed generation systems, with which higher returns can be achieved.Chinese panel maker JinkoSolar shipped photovoltaic products with an aggregate capacity of 25,242MW in the past fiscal year, according to the financial results published by the company. Solar modules accounted for a good 22.2GW of total shipments, which is an increase of more than 18% in sales, compared to 2020. Overall, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...