Kaseya: Connect IT - the #1 European IT Event of the Year - Returns to Amsterdam

Headliners include Kevin Gaskell, former CEO of successful world-class brands such as Porsche and Lamborghini and Dex Hunter-Torricke, former communications exec with Facebook and Google

DUBLIN, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaseya , the leading provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to medium-sized business (SMBs), announced today that Connect IT Europe - the much-anticipated premier IT conference - returns live and in person to the Netherlands, Sept 13-15 at the Amsterdam Grand Hotel Krasnapolsky. The pandemic put a pause on the annual event, but finally, after two long-awaited years, the conference is back with in-demand speakers Kevin Gaskell and Dex Hunter-Torricke, all new training and certifications and an M&A Summit to jumpstart the event.

"It will be great to see you again, Amsterdam! We are excited to come home and be able to bring Europe's IT community together for three days of learning, networking and fun," said Fred Voccola, CEO, Kaseya. "We've totally revamped our training to reflect the new reality brought on by the pandemic and help our customers adapt and thrive in the new marketplace."

This year features keynotes by Kevin Gaskell, former CEO of successful world-class brands such as Porsche, BMW and Lamborghini and Dex Hunter-Torricke, a past communications exec with companies like SpaceX, Facebook and Google. Gaskell will talk about business transformation and delivery, how to get out of your own way and leading ordinary people to extraordinary success. Hunter-Torricke will guide attendees through the tech trends anticipated over the next two decades, how it will impact the industry and what organisations need to do to prepare.

Kaseya CEO Fred Voccola will share his vision for the evolving marketplace in the region, while Kaseya CISO Jason Manar, formerly with the FBI, will offer his unique perspective on the state of cybersecurity and what organizations need to be doing to protect themselves from ever-evolving cyber threats.

Additionally, the conference will include all new training with content specifically tailored to the European market and new sought-after certifications like the IT Glue Administrator Training, which will be offered in Europe for the very first time. There will also be a pre-day dedicated to an M&A Summit to help MSPs better understand the mergers and acquisitions process and the importance of sales and marketing. It will include informative sessions by industry experts such as transaction advisors, private equity managers and successful sellers and buyers who will discuss evaluating opportunities, preparing for an exit and avoiding common pitfalls.

Connect IT Europe would not be possible without generous sponsors such as Bitdefender and Cisco.

Get your Connect IT Europe tickets today and the most up-to-date info on programming, key announcements and news from our partners at connectit.com/europe/.

About Kaseya