The Business Research Company: Immuno-Oncology Drug Market Players - Trends, Opportunities, Strategies

TBRC's global immuno-oncology drugs market report brings focus into the competitive landscape and tactics of key players within the market.

LONDON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Immuno-oncology drugs industry growth analysis shows that companies have increased their investment in immuno-oncology combination studies, more than 200 mechanisms being investigated as PD-(L)1 or CTLA-4 combination partners and immuno-oncology assets estimated to represent approximately half of top-ten company pipelines. Immunotherapy is one of the most active sectors for investors, with overall funding of USD 96.9B in 1.4K+ companies. Therefore, the increasing investment in immuno-oncology is expected to drive the growth of the immuno-oncology market.

The global immuno-oncology drugs market size is expected to grow from $60.32 billion in 2021 to $70.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The immuno-oncology market is expected to reach $120.37 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.3%.

Competitive Landscape Of The Global Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market

The global stem cell therapy market is concentrated characterized by the presence of global immuno-oncology drugs providers. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 96.84% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck & Co, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Amgen Inc, and Johnson & Johnson.

Immuno-Oncology Drugs Market Trend - Increased Acquisition Activity

The focus areas for many companies in the immune-oncology drugs market have shifted to increasing acquisitions to enhance their market presence. Large players are buying small or midsized companies to acquire new capabilities, or gain access to new markets. Players are also acquiring competitors to curb competition and increase market share.

Key Strategies Within The Market

Player-adopted strategies in the immuno-oncology drugs market includes focus on developing and launching new combinational drug therapies, improving presence in the immuno-oncology market through strategic partnerships, strengthening immune-oncology business through product licensing and acquisitions, and evaluating and advancing new technologies to change the treatment models and offer efficacious therapies in the field of immuno-oncology by creating strategic alliances.

