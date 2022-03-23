The "Power Air Purifying Respirators Global Market Trajectory Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Power Air Purifying Respirators Market to Reach $3 Billion by 2026
The global market for Power Air Purifying Respirators estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period.
Several factors such as growing air pollution and airborne diseases have been increasing the demand for air purifying respirators globally. Growing awareness among the people about the importance of safety at work environments is expected to add to market expansion. Positive government regulations with respect to employees' safety and the emergence of various infectious biohazards such as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic are anticipated to increase the demand for PAPRs.
Full Face Mask, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 8.5% CAGR to reach US$1.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Half Mask segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
This segment currently accounts for a 31.2% share of the global Power Air Purifying Respirators market. The full face mask segment represents the largest category, driven by demand in the healthcare sector. The half-mask PAPR offers higher protection compared to N95 masks as they have high-efficiency filters.
Helmets, Hoods Visors Segment to Reach $494.8 Million by 2026
Hoods, visors, and helmets are designed to fit several applications in the industrial sector. Growing oil gas and construction industries augments demand for hoods, visors, and helmets. In the global Helmets, Hoods Visors segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.4% CAGR estimated for this segment.
These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$283.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$436.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$32 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.1% CAGR through the analysis period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $732 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $277.3 Million by 2026
The Power Air Purifying Respirators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$732 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.36% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$277.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.8% and 7.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$303.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America dominates market share, owing to increased spending on health and awareness among people.
In addition, strict rules and regulations regarding the usage of air purifying respirators are also expected to augment the demand for PAPRs. Demand in Europe is expected to grow rapidly owing to growing number of respiratory risks. Growing investments in manufacturing, food beverage, and construction sectors are likely to drive the demand for PAPRs.
Asian countries such as India and China are expected to witness substantial growth due to strict rules with respect to the health and safety of employees in several high-risk applications.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption Transformation
- COVID-19 Pandemic Enhances Demand for Respirators in Healthcare Applications
- Power Air Purifying Respirators Emerge as Critical Tool for Respiratory Protection
- PAPR Devices Prove Effective in Providing Protection Against COVID-19 Aerosols
- Respiratory Protection Devices: A Prelude
- Types of Respiratory Protective Equipment
- An Introduction to Powered Air Purifying Respirators
- Filters Used in PAPR System
- Operating Characteristics, and Available Variants
- Applications of PAPRs
- Global Market Prospects Outlook
- Full Face Mask and Industrial End-Use Segments Lead Global Market
- Developing Economies to Boost Long-Term Growth
- Competition
- World Brands
- Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 51 Featured)
- 3M Company
- Allegro Industries
- Avon Rubber PLC
- Bullard
- Dragerwerk AG Co. KGaA
- Gentex Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- ILC Dover LP
- Miller Electric Mfg. LLC
- MSA Safety Incorporated
- Optrel AG
- RSG Safety BV
- Shigematsu Works Co., Ltd.
- Sundstrom Safety AB
3. MARKET TRENDS DRIVERS
- Growing Focus on Employee Safety Health and Government Regulations to Ensure Employee Safety to Drive Market Gains
- Rise in Workplace Accidents Drives Need for Workforce Protection Devices
- Workplace-Related Accidents Bring to Light Importance of PAPRs: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In Thousands) Worldwide by Region
- Stringent Regulations Continue to Promote Adoption of Respiratory Protection Equipment
- OSHA Offers Revised Enforcement Guidance for Respiratory Protection at Industrial Facilities
- Emergence of Infectious Biohazards Enhances Demand for PAPRs
- Growing Risk of Hospital-Acquired Infections and Renewed Threat of Infectious Diseases Fuel Demand for Power Air Purifying Respirators
- Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Respiratory Protection Equipment
- Microbial Contamination of PAPR during COVID-19 Outbreak
- Optimizing Supply of Powered Air-Purifying Respirators for Healthcare Practitioners
- Using PAPRs in Operating Room during COVID-19 Pandemic
- Researchers Develop PAPR Device for COVID-19 Frontline Workers
- High Risk Activities in Various Industries to Present Growth Opportunities
- Oil Gas Sector: The Hazardous Working Environment Enhances Significance of Respiratory Safety Equipment
- Global Oil Gas Demand Influence Growth Outlook in PAPR Market
- PAPRs Promise to Improve Employee Safety in Mining Industry
- Risk of Respiratory Silicosis to Drive Demand for PAPRs
- High Risk Operating Conditions of Chemical Industry and Need for Regulatory Conformance Augurs Well for PAPR Market
- PAPRs Allow Protection to Workers Against APIs in Pharmaceutical Biopharmaceutical Sectors
- Need to Protect Wastewater Treatment Workers Raises Importance of Powered Air Purifying Respirators Market
- PAPRs Find Growing Importance in Fire Services
- As Pandemic Leads to Shortage of PPEs for First Responders, Open Source Model Helps Conversion of SCBA System into PAPR Equipment
- Presence of Gases Vapors Poses Risk to Employees in Food Beverage Facilities, Driving Demand for Respiratory Safety Devices
- Technology Developments Focused on Developing Convenient Integrated Respiratory Protection Products to Fuel Market Prospects
- Challenges Facing PAPR Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
