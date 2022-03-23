NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split redemption in Atlas Copco (74/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB (Atlas Copco) published on March 22, 2022 and may be subject to change. Atlas Copco has announced an updated information about the split redemption.The Board of Atlas Copco has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for April 26, 2022, approves a stock split whereby every one (1) share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares and one (1) redemption share which will be automatically redeemed at SEK 8.00 per share. The scheduled Ex-date is May 13, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA, ATCOB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053204