Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 23.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Kurschance: Gewaltiger Turnaround!? – Die 564%-Chance!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JLJU ISIN: SE0011166610 Ticker-Symbol: ACO2 
Tradegate
23.03.22
16:04 Uhr
50,10 Euro
-0,80
-1,57 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ATLAS COPCO AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,1650,3018:01
50,1650,3018:01
GlobeNewswire
23.03.2022 | 17:17
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Anticipated adjustment due to split redemption in Atlas Copco (74/22)

The following information is based on a press release from Atlas Copco AB
(Atlas Copco) published on March 22, 2022 and may be subject to change. 

Atlas Copco has announced an updated information about the split redemption.The
Board of Atlas Copco has proposed that the Annual General Meeting (AGM),
scheduled for April 26, 2022, approves a stock split whereby every one (1)
share held will be replaced by four (4) new ordinary shares and one (1)
redemption share which will be automatically redeemed at SEK 8.00 per share.
The scheduled Ex-date is May 13, 2022. Provided that the AGM approves the
proposal, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Atlas Copco (ATCOA,
ATCOB). 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1053204
ATLAS COPCO AB A-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.