ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI Eligible PEA-PME), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents,announces the launch of Alchimie Space, its new immersive production studio for program creators.

With Alchimie Space, Alchimie has accelerated the creation of content by investing in a production asset entirely dedicated to creators. Alchimie is now able to address emerging opportunities in the field of immersive media.

Developed by MultiCAM System within Alchimie facilities, Space is a multi-camera TV set dedicated to virtual production with a real-time tracked LED screen. This studio is specifically designed for phygital events. Featuring the latest contribution and interactivity technologies, Space integrates the virtual audience by allowing hundreds of people to participate as if they were on site. This is an unprecedented set-up in France.

With this studio, Alchimie allows its partners to create original, exclusive and customized content in order to improve their SVoD channels with new, premium quality content in affinity with their audience and thus, to meet their subscribers' expectations.

Alchimie Space provides additional services to creators: a technical platform Alchimie Studio and a comprehensive catalog of editorial content with 55,000 titles on a wide range of topics focusing on 5 priority areas: History Personalities, Science Future, Crimes Justice, Arts Passions, as well as Sustainability.

By investing in an innovative and efficient tool, Alchimie keeps on committing to talents and creators by offering them a platform of communication at the cutting edge of the industry and by assisting them in all fields of creation in their SVoD channel.

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a content catalog established among 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (The Big Issue, Army Stories, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK.

